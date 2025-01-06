A Nigerian man, Ezidiukwu Chinemerem Prosper, lamented over his inability to register for the National Youth Service Corps

A young Nigerian man, Ezidiukwu Chinemerem Prosper, lamented after he could not register for the National Youth Service Corps.

He said he could not register because the service crashed at the cyber cafe.

The NYSC had announced that registration for 2024 Batch C, Stream II prospective corps members would begin on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Graduates were expected to visit eligible cybercafes around the country to register so that they could commence their service year.

Man laments over NYSC registration

In a Facebook post, Prosper narrated how he arrived at the cyber cafe by 6 am on Monday.

He said the service kept crashing, and he could not register, adding that if he had known, he could have eaten before leaving the house.

Prosper also noted that he couldn't leave his seat because someone else may take his place.

His words:

“I should have eaten something before going for this nysc registration. I've been here since 6am and the service is just crashing. I cannot even leave my sit cos the crowd is so much and I can't risk being at the back of the queue when the site comes back up. Everything comes with so much stress in Nigeria.”

Reactions as man laments over NYSC registration

Some who came across the man's post advised him on what to do, while others sympathised with him.

Umoren Jodara said:

"Get someone to register It at night."

Joshua Eniola Stellasong said:

Bro no go anywhere , i will advice you stay there with the cafe person or you get his/her number ... This is what Nysc now do to reduce the number of applicant.

Chukwu Emeka said:

"I’m so tired. Of all days na just today internet go disappoint."

Fongky Brownie said:

"Where are you lemme me bring food for you?"

Anetor Idiakhoa said:

"It's part of the calling... Lol…"

