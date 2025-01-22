A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member shared her experience after her posting

She stated that she was serving in a military environment, as she showed different scenes at the barracks

Some netizens who came across the video shared their thoughts on her posting and similar experiences

A serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member shared a video to show where she was posted.

The Abuja corps member showed the military environment she served, which was in a naval barracks.

She showed different scenes from her PPA. Photo: @praise_ai

In the video by @praise_ai on TikTok, the lady showed different scenes at the barracks.

A part of the video showed where officers were matching while another showed them playing instruments.

The lady also showed naval officers attending an event alongside caucasian military men.

She captioned the video:

“You’re a corper serving in a military environment.”

In the comment section, the corps member confirmed that she was posted to the Naval Unit, Abuja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as corps member serve in barracks

Some who came across the video shared their thoughts on her posting and similar experiences.

Others inquired about how corps members could be posted to the barracks.

@Excel said:

"See my mate, yet NYSC carry me put for one use..less school in Sapelle where jss1 student dey threaten my life."

@Gifted said:

"I can’t imagine the connection you would get here."

@Boluwatife said:

"Abeg help me find one senior officer there way I go marry."

@Cardizy said:

"Naval Unit Abuja."

@Megg said:

"My own experience is so bad I cry literally almost everyday,military environment is not for the faint hearted."

@aliz_smil said:

"Serving in a military is so much fun. I don’t regret serving there at all."

Michael

"Only the experience self top notch,not be everything be primary school pupils."

@Chikito baby said:

"Please how did you go about it?"

@ADEDEJI said:

"Check my video,made a similar one,I serve in a military environment too."

Money Market said:

"God don barb me this style. I dey wait make dem deploy me go my department."

@Ebikonboere said:

"Please, how did you end up serving here? Did they assign you to it randomly or did you work your PPA? Please, can you give tips if you don't mind."

@Official DIAMOND said:

"Military environment??? Nah, No one is talking about when the fire alarm is been banged."

