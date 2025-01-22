A beautiful white woman who's living in Nigeria has gone viral on social media after showing off her pricing skills

In a video, she called a woman selling fruits and asked for the prices of avocado and African star apple popularly known as agbalumo

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to commend her

A white lady residing in Nigeria recently gained attention on social media for showing her skill in negotiating prices at a local market.

A video of her interaction with a fruit vendor has been circulating online, sparking reactions from many who have viewed it.

Oyinbo lady shows off pricing skills Photo credit: @whiteoyibo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Oyinbo lady prices fruits in market

The lady, known on TikTok as @whiteoyibo, was seen engaging with the vendor, inquiring about the prices of avocados and African star apples, locally known as agbalumo.

As the vendor quoted her prices, the lady attempted to haggle, trying to secure a better deal.

However, the vendor stood firm, refusing to budge on her prices. Finally, the lady purchased several agbalumos and avocados from the vendor.

"Rate my pricing skills. Abeg give me tips to price. Make I check avocado. How much is 4? N4000? It's too much. You want to cash out. 8 agbalumo for N2,000," the lady captioned the video.

Reactions as oyinbo lady prices fruits

The video of their conversation has caused a buzz on TikTok, with many users praising the lady's efforts to negotiate prices.

@Your Favorite said:

"Is it me or this woman is in asherkine new video."

@Eshofuneh commented:

"The composure wey she take scam you is underrated."

@Jethro said:

"8 agbalumo 2k? Something wey be ₦100 each for here."

@ojochona6 said:

"Hehe fine woman mama Dey bomb Lowkey without phone."

@KimM I commented:

"Please don’t price them."

MQ said:

"We don’t price their market. Or do you price when you go to the supermarket in a foreign country? Besides that, how much profit are they making? it’s charity."

@I'm blessed said:

"This is not a fixed priced markets beside the woman still rip her off, so what are u saying."

@xoxo.luu said:

"8 star apple. 2000???Them don use you cash out. Star apple that is 1 for 50. You sabi how plenty 2000 naira own go be?"

@presh fresh said:

"Cheery when be one 50 naira, those 400 or 500 naira last price, well she see who go pay sha."

@marissa said:

"8 agbalumo na 2k me wey dey price am to 300 for 8."

@Sophia Paul said:

"I ordered agbalumo from one vendor on ig. The agbalumo ehnnn na sugar and honey mixed."

@eddy__murphy stated:

"Mama nor dull as she see CL, hope say she nor collect your number ooh. You will be at risk."

@I am Just a girl said:

"He be like say she be my mama twin ooo. A seller told my mum that one yam is 3k my mum was pricing 3 of the yam 4000 when selller talk say 1 na 3k."

@2025 added:

"Everyone in comment section shouting she scam her, this is business gain or lose and she had family to feed. Quick question will you say she scam her if she’s your own mom?"

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo woman cooks for Nigerian husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white woman captured the attention of netizens after sharing her recipe for the popular Nigerian dish called Abacha.

While sharing the intriguing clip on TikTok, she revealed that she was cooking the Igbo dish for her Nigerian husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng