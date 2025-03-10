An old White man has finally shown his family a 300-year-old Bible he kept away from them for years

The man's granddaughter took to social media to share a video of her grandpa going through the old Bible, which contains apocryphal books

People marvelled at the sight of the Bible, with some netizens urging the family not to sell or give it out

A lady, @sweatshirtgorly, has shown netizens a 300-year-old Bible that has been in her family's attic for years.

According to the lady, it was her grandfather who took it out, adding that he waited until he clocked 88 to tell them about it.

A lady said her grandpa hid a 300-year-old Bible away from the family. Photo Credit: @sweatshirtgorly

Source: TikTok

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, the old man was captured going through the old Bible, which has apocryphal books.

At the time of this report, the lady's video has hit over 16 million views on TikTok as netizens expressed amazement about the Bible.

"Im signing it w my insta username," the lady wrote.

Many people advised them against selling or giving it out.

A lady said her grandfather finally showed them a 300-year-old Bible he kept in the attic. Photo Credit: @sweatshirtgorly

Source: TikTok

What are apocryphal books?

According to Christianity, apocryphal books are a collection of ancient texts, which were excluded from the canonical Bible ( the current English Bible consisting of the Old and New Testaments).

The texts, spanning a wide range of themes and genres, provide an interesting glimpse into the diverse religious and cultural landscape of the ancient world.

It also provides insights into the beliefs, practices, and historical contexts of various Jewish and Christian communities.

Some of the apocryphal books are the First Book of Esdras, the Second Book of Esdras, the Book of Tobit, the Book of Judith, the Additions to the Book of Esther, the Book of Wisdom, the Book of Sirach, and the additional Psalm.

It is noteworthy that most of these books have separate storylines and characters from the other books of the Bible.

Watch the video below:

300-year-old Bible discovery stirs reactions

xxsunsh1n3xx said:

"Keep it safe, do not sell it, do not give it to any institution, read it, translate it, and publish the true translations, keep that as the source, hide away and publish for the public a translation."

Tayler Lowden said:

"These bibles are actually very common. Most families would have them, you can find them for around $50-300 depending on the shape. Now what you really want to find is pre 1700s bible."

mp.heidi said:

"Honey, he chose to keep it a secret because he couldn’t trust his own family."

A B said:

"Ask about the book of Enoch story that was erased from 99% of modern bibles."

Kyara Doss said:

"Please don’t give that to the government without posting the entire thing somewhere accessible to the public. I want to know what the Vatican has removed in the last 200 years."

savannah🤫🤫🤫 said:

"Hi I am a librarian. Do not give it away, do not give it to an institution, do not sell it without getting it properly appraised. I’m literally foaming at the mouth at this beauty omggg."

Lili (Taylor's version) said:

"Hello. I'm Muslim but very curious about the bible. why there is old testament and new testament. and what is apocrypha.i don't really have christian friends to ask."

AwareandAwake said:

"When you read the apocrypha, you will understand why he hid it so long… truth must be revealed."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the top 10 oldest men in the Bible and interesting facts about them.

900-year-old book found in Vatican archive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 900-year-old book predicting the end of the world had been found in the Vatican's secret archive.

The book, which contains 112 short, cryptic phrases, was discovered in 1595 by Arnold Wion, a Benedictine monk who claimed to have found Malachy's writings in the Vatican archives.

"In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End," the last passage of the book read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng