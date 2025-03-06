A 900-year-old book found in the Vatican Secret Archives predicts Judgement Day will occur in 2027, according to Saint Malachy's 'Prophecy of the Popes'

The prophecy, discovered in 1595, describes every pope up to Pope Francis and suggests he might be the last pope

The resurfaced prophecy has gained attention as Pope Francis, 88, battles health crises and global tensions rise

Vatican City – A 900-year-old book found in the Vatican Secret Archives predicted the year of Judgement Day will be 2027.

Saint Malachy is credited with the 12th-century text, 'Prophecy of the Popes,' which contains a series of cryptic Latin phrases believed to describe every pope, beginning with Celestine II in 1143 and concluding with the current leader of the Church, Pope Francis.

Predictions and interpretations

According to DailyMail UK, the book, which features 112 short, cryptic phrases, was discovered in 1595 by Arnold Wion, a Benedictine monk who claimed to have found Malachy's writings in the Vatican archives.

The last passage of the book reads: "In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people.

The End." Some interpret the prophecy as Peter taking over as the pope amid Francis' chronic lung disease, while others believe Malachy was suggesting Francis would be the last pope.

Speculation and current context

A documentary released in 2024 suggested the prophecy's fulfilment in 2027 due to a passage attributed to Pope Sixtus V from 1585 that reads: "Axle in the midst of a sign."

This interpretation links the timeframes, suggesting the end of the world would come 442 years after Sixtus V took the helm.

The prophecy has resurfaced as Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalised for more than two weeks, battling respiratory crises.

Despite some scholars claiming the text is a 16th-century forgery, Malachy's prophecies are taken seriously by many, especially in light of global crises.

Relevance to modern times

The current war in Ukraine, increasing tensions between the United States and China, and instability in the Middle East have stirred up new belief in the controversial prophecy. Preparations to restart nuclear weapon programs by major powers have further fueled fears of 'Judgement Day.'

The saint's predictions were taken seriously in the last few decades, with specific and highly accurate descriptions of popes up until 1590.

Despite controversies, the prophecy remains a topic of interest, particularly as Pope Francis battles health issues.

Resignation of Pope Francis gains momentum

Legit.ng earlier reported that when Benedict XVI became the first pope to resign in 600 years, it sent shockwaves through the Catholic Church.

Now, after spending two weeks in hospital battling pneumonia, speculation is rife in the Vatican about whether his successor, Pope Francis, might do the same. The pope was put on a breathing machine on February 28 after suffering a sudden episode of respiratory difficulty, complicated by vomiting.

The Vatican reported on March 1 that he had not suffered further crises but that his medical picture "remains complex."

