A young Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after falling deeply in love with a married man who asked her out

According to the lady, her initial intention was to 'chop and go' but shortly after they began seeing each other, her love for him got deeper

A video showed her bursting into tears as she lamented over the heartbreak that came with dating a married man

The open confession of a young Nigerian lady about her relationship has captured the attention of many.

The lady, who shared her emotional story on TikTok, revealed that she had fallen deeply in love with a married man.

Lady in tears after falling deeply for married man Photo credit: @babyvera38/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over relationship with married man

The lady, known on TikTok as @babyvera38, recounted her experience in a video that sparked both sympathy and concern.

She had initially viewed the relationship as a casual affair and a means of getting money, but her feelings soon deepened, leaving her vulnerable to the pain of heartbreak.

As she poured out her emotions, the young lady became overwhelmed, bursting into tears as she reflected on the pain of loving a man who was already committed to someone else.

In her words:

"Dating a married man is not easy. Imagine taking him as your serious boyfriend. I don’t know how everything started. I'm in pains now. I don’t know when I took him serious I swear my mind was just to chop and go."

Lady laments over relationship with married man Photo credit: @babyvera38/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady laments over married lover

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Steph said:

"Are you crying over a married man??? What will the wife do then?"

@Rosemary frank said:

"U go Dey trust married man one thing single girls did not know is that married man can never love you more than his wife."

@Dike Diorama 1 na igbo big said:

"Don't worry you will get ur own man that will spend and take good care of u Aje."

@Godwin osarumen said:

"The girls wey go date ur husband dey secondary school, hence u nor want leave married men."

@ozibaby0 said:

"Una just dey make me vex for this app how swt gal go take married man serious Kwanu."

@Vivian Oyindamola said:

"They collected my own husband and am a single mom of two kids now have shake it off make any woman no loose guard oo hold your husband tight oo."

@butterfly said:

"Those of una wey dey insult her na because una never see married man wey show una love or dey spend for una before, it never a crime to love somebody married or not married. After all it was the man that made himself available and if the man know say him love e wife then let him stay wit his wife and leave another girls alone."

@Kuukua said:

"I understand how you feel. Sh^t do happen. In the end they go back to their wives. Please cry all you can and move on. Learn a new skill, get busy, forgive yourself. Seek counselling."

@Skylar dinero FC said:

"This Friday morning he sent me 800k to support my business how can I let him go his so caring I swear."

@Miss Wilhemina said:

"Yes ooo it's not easy imagine talking to him and he tells you that his wife is close to him so he will talk to you later."

@Mampe Kolobe added:

"He lied to me that he's not married found out after pregnancy my dear I will never leave him before I deal with him, he knew I hate married man that's why he lied."

Watch the video here:

Lady discovers that her man is married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok narrating her experience with her boyfriend of 7 years.

According to the lady, she found out this year that her man got married three years ago and nobody told her about it then.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng