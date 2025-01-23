An American lady had made many young barbers happy in Ibadan as she tutored them in a boot camp for three hours

A short video she shared showed her demonstrating some common mistakes barbers make while working on a person's hair

The young Ibadan barbers who attended her session were so happy after they were issued certificates of participation

An America-based lady and a professional barber touched the lives of some young men in Ibadan, Nigeria.

A few days ago, the lady came to Nigeria and compared life in the country with what was obtainable in America. She preferred Nigeria.

The American barber demonstrated how to properly give a haircut. Photo source: @danitrabest

Professional barbers training

In a recent video, she showed one of the training sessions she had under her Best Barber Boot Camp.

The American lady (@danitrabest) stated that she had three hours of training with the young Nigerians and believed they learned a lot during the period.

While tutoring them, the professional American barber demonstrated how to handle a clipper while working on a client's hair.

Certificates for barbers

After the training session, all the young barbers showed off their tools, displaying their fulfillment with her mentorship.

When the whole session was over, she issued the young barbers certificates. They were happy with the skills they had gained.

