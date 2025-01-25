A lady expressed frustration over the high cost of basic things that used to be very cheap in supermarkets

Gina Ngwe said it is becoming hard for her to walk into the supermarket and find something she could buy for 1$

However, Gina said she was not going to return home even if the cost of things continued to skyrocket

A lady who lives in the United States of America said the cost of living has soared.

The lady posted a TikTok video in which she expressed her sadness about the high cost of some basic things.

The lady said the cost of living in America is high. Photo credit: TikTok/Gina Ngwe.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Gina Ngwe, she hardly finds things that cost $1 anymore.

She said there was a time when she would walk into a supermarket and see things she could buy with a dollar, but that era belonged to the past.

However, despite the high cost of living, Gina said no one should advise her to return because she was not going to come back.

She said:

"America is so expensive I just wanted to rant."

Some people in her comment section still told her to make a journey back home if she was becoming too frustrated in America.

Others, however, sympathised with her, noting that salary was small in America and that they were facing the same thing.

See the video below:

Reactions as US-based lady says things are expensive there

@Madany Haidara said:

"Every thing is spensive but the salary is to little."

@Nigerian Cakes&Food in Seattle said:

"People back home think we pick money on the floor here."

@Alimamy Kamara said:

"Do you still pay $2000 mortage? You lucky. We talking an average of $4000 for 4 bed room."

@Chocoluxe said:

"Grocery $200 from Costco your pantry will be full right now only 1bag and paper towel….expensive."

@aboubakribntayeb said:

"Don’t go back sister . But you’re telling the truth."

@Dj_Iggy237 said:

"It’s called inflation. Most people don’t understanding how much we struggle here in the states."

@for life said:

"That's true. America is becoming very hard life is too expensive,but our salary still the same."

@Oluwarotimi Akinsanmi said:

"America 🇺🇸 is not for everyone, if you don't know your way and how to manage it."

@FashLover said:

"My friend in MD had to take his kids to Africa because the $5150 mortgage was eating them up."

@karismatic said:

"That was the reason I have decided to go live in a small town, now paying $675 for a large 1 bedroom."

@Big Sam said:

"I’m currently paying $3700 mortgage now, haven refinanced last year when I was struggling to pay $4800 mortgage monthly excluding utilities here in Miami. American dream has turned to nightmare."

@Oluwarotimi Akinsanmi said:

"But people still want to come over, I hate telling anyone that America 🇺🇸 is too tough nowadays."

@user5554369169063 said:

"I used to. pay $200.for month rent the first month of the 12month agreement was free Walmart is expensive but people are not noticing."

