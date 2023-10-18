A lady has revealed that the cause of her enlarged lips is an allergic reaction she has been struggling with for two years

Despite seeking medical help and trying various treatments, she has not found a cure to help reduce the swelling

Netizens have expressed sympathy and support in the comments section with many wishing that she gets the necessary help

A Nigerian lady, Barakatu Lasisi, has finally addressed the speculations surrounding her enlarged lips.

In a video, she stated that she did not undergo lip surgery, and her condition is an allergic reaction caused by something she ate two years ago.

Lasisi sought help at different hospitals to no avail

The sad lady shared her journey of seeking medical assistance to find a solution for her lip condition.

She explained that she visited multiple hospitals, underwent tests, received injections, and took various medications.

Unfortunately, despite her efforts, the treatments did not provide the desired results.

Concerned about the potential harm caused by excessive antibiotics, she decided to stop taking medications.

She said;

“I did not do lip surgery, I will not do this to myself intentionally. I don’t think there’s any gain in doing lip surgery and I didn’t use pink lip balm. It’s actually an allergic reaction to something I ate which I’m still trying up till now to work on. It actually happened two years ago.

"I’ve gone to like three different hospitals for tests, injections and druggs but it’s not working out. I’ve taken a lot of druugs even the one that almost killed me. I’ve taken lots of injections from three different hospitals, I’ve spent a lot of money. I decided to stop taking drugss so I won’t cause harm to my system because the antibiotics were too much.”

Supportive netizens rally behind lady with unusually big lips

As the video spread across social media, netizens expressed sympathy and support for the woman in the comment section.

Many individuals empathised with her struggle and offered words of encouragement, demonstrating the power of online communities to provide comfort and solidarity during challenging times.

@mhizz_deedy_kal said:

“I found beauty in your voice, because facial beauty is nonsense, the best among beauty is the beauty of the heart and I already see that beauty in you.”

@necole_coker said:

“So sorry I can relate because I am also struggling and fighting poos and hormonal imbalance. Some days I feel so tired like I don't want to continue because I have to hide some days or having to explain what is not to a stranger that feels they can just speak poorly about things they don't know. The stress and seeing little or no results can run someone crazy. Love and light baby girl .. you ain't alone sugar.”

@kittybackup21_ commented:

“Maybe come to America & see a doctor here. They will figure out what it is that you are allergic to & provide you with medication & advice. If you can't travel video chat with a doctor out here.”

@vivyenta said:

“Hope you know exactly what you ate so it can give you a guide. I usually have an allergy to nuts especially cashew nut. It feels like a sting on my lips then it swells. The more I itch it increases tho it subsides with time, took me a while to figure it out but I doubt antibiotics is necessary. Try do a research on allergies.”

Cashthebodyy said;

“I love you! Stay strong. You will get the money for your surgery to reduce your lips. God bless you. God doesn't forget NOBODY!”

Watch the video below:

