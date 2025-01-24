A Nigerian lady raised money and paid for her own apartment, expecting that she would enjoy the facilities there

However, she has since discovered that there is no electricity in the apartment and she has to run her generator

According to the lady, she is spending a lot of money to buy fuel for her generator so she can have electricity

A Nigerian lady paid for her own apartment, but she discovered it wasn't exactly what she wanted.

However, she only started discovering some of the faults when she moved into the apartment.

The lady said she paid N2.3 million in the new apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@june_bug04.

First, she found out that the water in the apartment was not good. She said the water had bad colour because the borehole was newly sunk in the apartment.

She said she also found out that the house has no electricity supply. According to @june_bug04, the apartment has not been supplied with prepaid meters.

Sadly, it was after she paid the house rent and moved in that she discovered the faults.

She paid N2.3 million for the apartment, but she is now spending at least N3,000 a week to buy fuel for her generator.

She asked:

"Na so them dey do for here? Paying over 35k to 45k for fuel every week. God abeg."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady pays for a new apartment

@thesupernatural001 said:

"Why you pay that kind money for house wey everything never ready especially water and light?"

@Otunba Viktor said:

"Why are you telling us this?"

@Failed Trader said:

"This one normal for new properties. It will pay you to go to Nepa and sort out the meter issue. Unless the management is serious you may not get it.:

@EYEKAY said:

"Lol! That 2.3 would have been directed to getting a solar inverter and you would have stayed where you were before."

@anitacay1 said:

My dear I wouldn’t advise anybody to rent a new building the troubles that comes with it is way too much."

@DeeLord said:

"700k will get you a cheap solar package."

@Hamilton said:

"It’s a big rip off o. Even if nepa hasn’t given meter they should be connected to the pole. When I packed in we didn’t have meter cause it’s a new building but our light was connected directly to pole."

@moye_b said:

"You just taught me orangish is a word. I’m never leaving TikTok."

@Afunwa_elotannaya said:

"I’ll hold your hands when I tell you that you see that water ? Na so e go be till you move out."

@im_obizainad said:

"Omg this 2.3million house wey you manage rent we no go hear word again. I just think it’s the first time you’re spending such money for an apartment.. welldone sis you’re doing well."

@Islander 101 said:

"You still need patience, get filter attached to your own water supply, thereafter get private pre-paid based on agreement."

Lady rents self-contain still under construction

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she had just got a job in Lagos state and that she needed an apartment so she could live close to her workplace.

Aunty Christy saw an apartment which is close to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The apartment was still under construction, but Christy still went ahead and rented it and then transformed it.

