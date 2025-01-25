A man shared what happened after he found out that his girlfriend of six years was getting married

He said his last argument with her was two months ago because he refused to tell her how much he earned

Many reacted after the man shared what he did at the lady’s wedding, sparking debate from netizens

A man sparked debate after he shared how his girlfriend of 6 years left him to marry another man.

He shared how he had catered to the lady’s needs since they started dating.

An X influencer, @Wizarab10, shared the screenshot of the direct message he received from the man who told his story.

The man revealed that his last argument with the lady was two months ago.

He said:

“Hello Sir Wiz. I've been following for a while and today you saved my life. All those tweets and lessons you've shared, they built in me some mental protection. My girlfriend of 6 years just got married.

“Our last argument was 2 months ago cause I refuse to declare my earnings. I've been taking care of this Almajiri for as long as we've been dating. I've always been careful never too loose or caught off guard.”

Man attends girlfriend’s wedding

He also shared what he did when he attended the lady’s wedding.

His words:

“I couldn't believe it at first but I was even more shocked that I didn't feel hurt. I've had my fill though another man can have the remains. One of the lessons I learned from you so far is never let a beensh caught you off guard.

“She thought I'll be hurt I still attended the weeding last week Saturday and still spray some cash. Mama was shocked seeing me on the dancefloor like I'm the father of the bride. No sorrow for me I just dey pity the husband. Thanks for all you do Sir.”

Reactions as man's girlfriend marries another person

@lauretta_eze said:

"6years and you all are calling him a king, na ment? You cage somebody's daughter for that long and you all cheering him. May your daughters receive same. AMEN!!!!!"

@highchart said:

"It’s a lie, you’re pained, you said all this to make yourself look good, you dated her for 6 years, she should wait for you till when please?"

@Ekene094 said:

"6-year relationship. You broke up 2 months ago. She recently got married. Apparently, she has been cheating on you with the guy she just married."

@Ajayisanchez said:

"Never feel hurt when you're no longer with a lady who didn't treat you with value and did not add value to your life. Okafor law still dey sha."

@unsualblessing said:

"Why you nor marry her since?"

