A Nigerian woman, Ukah Helen Ibiam, took to social media to showcase the total amount Opay paid her after she saved N200 daily with the fintech company for some months in 2024.

She revealed how she started the savings plan using Opay Safebox because she wanted to get a new phone.

In a Facebook post, Helen revealed how much she was paid the amount on the last day of 2024.

Woman saves N200 daily with Opay Safebox

The woman said she saved N200 daily, aside from her regular savings and contributions.

Though she didn’t start at the beginning of the year, Helen was happy about how much she could withdraw at the end of the year.

She said she would start saving again in 2025 but with a higher amount than N200.

Helen celebrated as her N200 daily savings gave her N72,500 on the last day of 2024.

Her words:

“I used my opay safebox to save 200 daily aside my normal savings and contribution. I'm happy and I'm doing it again starting tomorrow and I'm going to increase it. You too can start Ur savings journey which ever platform U feel comfortable with. My 200 gave me 72,500 I didn't even start on time This time around I'm starting on the 1st.”

In the comment section, she added:

“I want to get another iPhone that's why I started the saving journey.”

Reactions as Opay customer saves N200 daily

Those who came across the post gave their opinions on the woman’s saving methods and shared theirs.

Lizzy Killian said:

"I'm starting right now."

Osodieme Rebecca Kalu said:

"Am on it too very good my dear."

Chukwu Jennifer Peter said:

"Wonderful."

Ifeoma Omeruah Nfe said:

"How did u do it?"

Wendy Ofoedu said:

"More this thing really helped me this 2024 I withdraw mine today use it in buying washing machine."

Amara Chukwu said:

"Show me how to do it. Lemme start too."

Henry Ugochukwu said:

"Add spend and Save. Na that one dey burst my dada."

@Chisom Precious Ezedialo said:

"Started mine Already. May God help us."

