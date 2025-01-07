A Nigerian woman, Destiny Mbakwe Diogu, shared her money-saving goals for 2025, which include daily, weekly, and monthly plans

A Nigerian woman, Destiny Mbakwe Diogu, opened up about all the savings methods she planned for 2025.

She also shared how saved money daily with Opay Target Savings.

Lady uses Opay Target Savings to save money.

In a Facebook post, Destiny shared her weekly and monthly savings plans.

Woman saves money weekly with Fidelity Bank

The woman said she used Fidelity Bank for her weekly savings.

Destiny stated that she was in a group of 12 women for her monthly savings, each receiving a monthly contribution.

She also advised netizens to save, adding that she started hers on January 1st, 2025.

Her words:

“So I have daily savings with Opay Target savings. I have weekly savings, I use my fidelity bank to do that one. I have monthly savings we are 12 woman so we pack monthly. These are my 3 ways of saving. Start yours, it might be 100 or 200 daily, 2000 or 5000 weekly, 5k or 100k monthly

“Just do what your strength can carry it helps alot. Your small small drops can save you a lot during times of need. I started mine yesterday.”

When asked how she did the weekly savings with Fidelity Bank, she said:

"I have account with them, so I send a specific amount every week."

Reactions as lady shares savings plans

Others who came across the post gave their opinions on the woman’s saving methods, and shared theirs.

Precious Adekoya said:

"This has been saving me for years now oh. Weekly and monthly."

Diamond Chef Dinma Monye said:

"I do 50k monthly."

Happiness Micheal said:

"Sis please, how do I save with opay?"

Princess Chinonyerem said:

"What you just said is through.It saves someone."

Chinyere Omeiri Ogueri said:

"How do I save with fidelity bank pls?"

Anaelechi Ursula Ezeji said:

"Pls how did u link it with your bank."

Chiamaka Uzoka said:

"I do monthly savings and will add another weekly to it too. I also do the moniepoint flexible savings plan where I save 1k daily. It really helps."

