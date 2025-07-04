Torrential rains caused serious havoc in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, leading to the death of at least 69 people

According to reports, the rains caused the collapse of houses, closure of 250 roads, as well as loss of power from 500 transformers

Also, 700 drinking water schemes in the area were disrupted, and properties worth $46 million (about N71 billion) were destroyed

Properties worth millions of dollars were destroyed in India after torrential rain caused a lot of havoc.

The destructive rain happened over the course of two weeks and authorities have issued warning that more rains are to be expected.

Many days of heavy rainfall caused havoc in India. Photo credit: PTI via NDTV and Getty Images/George Pachantouris.



The torential rains happened in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh with the worst hit area mentioned as Mandi District.

According to reporting by the Times of India, at least 69 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the incident.

The report says the torrential rains happened between June 20 and July 3.

Almost 700 drinking water schemes in the area were disrupted and many houses reportedly collapsed.

Also, 500 electricity transformers were affected in the areas as 250 roads were closed.

Meanwhile, government officials estimate that the loss suffered as a result of the rainful is around $46 million (about N71 billion).

Warning for more rains have also been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which noted that it could stretch to July 7.

Millions of dollars lost after India rainfall

DC Rana, Special Secretary at the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department the losses suffered could be more.

His words:

"Our primary focus right now is on search, rescue and restoration. A detailed damage assessment will take more time. Senior government engineers and officials have been deployed in Mandi, where major infrastructure has collapsed and communication lines are down. Restoration of electricity, water supply, and roads is being treated as a top priority."

Climate change has been blamed for the torrential rains that descended on the Indian state and caused havoc.

A truck is seen lying overturned after torrential rains in India. Photo credit: PTI via NDTV.



DC Rana said:

"These events are a consequence of global warming and climate change. Himachal is not untouched by these impacts."

Meanwhile, India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X that assistance would be sent to the affected areas.

He said:

"In the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the nation, spoke with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. Adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements can be sent as and when required. Assured them of all possible assistance from the central government."

