A Nigerian man's two-day visit to a mortuary caused a serious change in his orientation about the nature of death.

He shared his experience on the X app where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of reactions and comments.

Man who visited brother at mortuary speaks

Sharing the story via the X app, the man identified as @john322226 recounted how the visit altered his perception of the deceased.

The man claimed that during his visit to the mortuary, he witnessed something that made him believe that spirits are restless until they are buried.

He also mentioned that the people (likely the mortuary staff) were interacting with unknown beings in some way, as they always talked and shouted.

In his words:

"When I visit my bros wey dey work for mortuary for two days na that day I believe say spirit really dey restless until them bury am. Guy, those people dey talk and shout for spirit."

Reactions as man shares experience at mortuary

Nigerians reacted to the story in the comments section.

White Lion said:

"Hmm. I’ve not had any personal experience and I don’t wish to. But my Aunt told me about her late husband coming back after his death to pick up certificate and some clothes and left. Apparently he started a new life in another state. Sounds creepy right? She has proof to back it."

Prof Jobs said:

"I have a question, is it same for mortuaries in China, UK and USA?"

Obaino said:

"When my pops died, we went to the mortuary to go and see his corpse, only for we to see the mortuary attendant flogging a corpse and cursing him for going outside to buy stuffs outside without paying. My head swell, i had run outside from there before I run mad."

Israel Eth said:

"All my years as a medical student and having to dissect dead bodies, never seen or feel any spirit. I kinda don't believe they are real."

David Amo said:

"Maybe you felt you saw something. Dead bodies don't wake up. And if spirits exist, the whole human race for get the experience."

Basic BAE said:

"I heard the spirits attack the Moutuary attendants too especially when they don’t take good care of their bodies as they should. One said they have Cain too to flog them to relax."

Jason Greer reacted:

"People wey never enter mortuary go dey talk say e no real. Enter first if you use 2 mins you be man."

Teemourinho added:

"This info is first hand info, no lies at all! Enter any morgue and spend just two minutes, if you do not run out then you are a man! When I lost my uncle (maternal) he was the youngest, traditionally no elder sibling can actually bury him. Is it the way they will dress a corpse, cloth him and make the corpse sit like a normal living being? A hat and a dark shade, gloves and even shoes, I mean confirm gentle man dressing oh! You who just came for something important will unknowingly sit beside a corpse! Omoooo."

Lady shares painful experience at mortuary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady publicly shared one of the most painful experiences she had while working at an undisclosed mortuary.

In a video, she captured the heartbreaking sound of people wailing upon arriving at the facility to collect the bodies of their loved ones.

