A female staff of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has taken internet users through what her Monday morning looks like

The UBA worker, who is based in Lagos, captured the moment she hit the road by 6:50 am in search of a bus

Her post made some people wonder what time the bank workers wake up to prepare for work and if it is a well-paying job

A UBA staff, @xthera02, has made public her Monday morning routine and how she gets to work.

The Lagos-based bank worker shared a short video showing herself on the road by 6:50 am in a bid to catch a bus to work.

She works at the United Bank for Africa (UBA). Photo Credit: @xthera02

@xthera02 noted that she decided to trek a distance after finding out that the bus fare to the Church Missionary Society (CMS) area was N500.

After trekking a bit, she got a bus at 7:05 am and boarded it to her workplace. She arrived at her UBA office at 7:20 am, prayed at 7:25 am, and resumed work at 7:30 am.

The female bank professional's clip has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail bank worker's video

Dorren_VirtualAssistant said:

"If you’re smart. Work for 2years.. save up enough money and start up a good business and rest. Bank work is quite stressful."

MOSUN said:

"I leave the house by 6:45 or 7:00 and get to the office by 7:20 or 7:35am. from OSu to Ilesa everyday."

Zainab Badmus17030 said:

"That 7:20 wea you reach work 😩I just start my round 2 sleep ni …I wake up around 10/11."

Blaq Emmy said:

"Me wey don reach office 5:30 if I reach office 7:00 I don late 😂 I no fit see cheap bus again."

WSBaby said:

"People should also understand banking is different across states. When I was a banker in the SE, I left my house by 7:10am."

enyia said:

"What time do you wake pls? do you usually do house chores like cleaning the house before you leave?"

Moradeyo Maryam said:

"7:20 is even late☹️I get to marina everyday before 6:30 once it’s 6am to get bus isn’t easy.... uba house isn’t for the weak na everyday I Dey go Avon."

Flashmedia09 said:

"Me always dropping my wife off at the bus stop every 5:30am and go back home to sleep because i am my own boss while she’s a banker. Sometimes landlord dae think say na she dae feed me."

