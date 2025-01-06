A University of Ilorin student lamented over the bus fare from Lagos to Ilorin, Kwara state

A student of the University of Ilorin lamented over the cost of bus fare from Lagos to Ilorin, Kwara state.

While sharing a video from the bus park, the student claimed that the transport fare from Lagos to Ilorin was pegged at N20k.

In the video shared by @fola_shade48 on TikTok, passengers were crowded at a bus park in Lagos.

The student further stated that the rise in transport fares may affect school resumption.

She said:

“Lagos to Ilorin 20k, omo this resumption never sure keh. Make everybody stay their house.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail bus fare to Ilorin

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady's information, as some suggested cheaper routes.

Other students also lamented the price of bus fares to their respective schools.

@kingadeyeye said:

"Lagos to Ibadan 5k,Ibadan to Ilorin 5k."

@Black Aboki said:

"Lagos to Ebonyi is now 48k, e no sure say I go go back to continue this NYSC sha."

@ANDY said:

"Lagos to ekiti nah how much Abeg?? Make I know if nah to stay my papa house."

@oluwafunmilayo said:

"From ondo to berger self nah 20k. I no fit cry me wey be they think say i go chop from the money. i no fit cry."

@NAIL TECH IN IGANDO IKOTUN said:

"Lagos to ekiti 17k on Saturday."

@westdhee said:

"It’s not fuel the garage people doing to much fuel is now 990 so how is it fuel ? When fuel is 1100 self it’s not up to that."

@empressinteriors said:

"Followed my sis to park yesterday around 7am and all 18passenger buses had left at Ikorodu park yesterday and the union had to resort to begging redbus drivers to convey them, it wasn't even funny."

@adeyemi said:

"Take train from Lagos to ibadan then bus from Ibadan to Ogbomosho or Ilorin."

@Nikkynass said:

"This used to be 3500 in January when I was a student in Unilorin and it’s only 5 years ago."

@Keisuke Baji said:

"When I saw this similar thing somewhere, I just talk for my mind sey thank God I finished school at the right time."

