A Nigerian banker recently took to social media to dispel the notion that banking professionals struggle to find love and get married.

Her video, posted on TikTok, garnered massive attention and reactions in the comments section.

Banker flaunts her wedding ring

Posted by @big_bbyjulzz on TikTok, the clip showed the happy banker proudly flaunting her wedding ring while dressed in corporate attire.

In her caption, she blatantly dismissed the baseless claim that people in her line of duty do not find love.

She confidently displayed her ring, beaming with excitement and challenging the stereotypes surrounding her profession.

According to her, she got married to her man in less than six months after she joined the banking profession.

"POV: Bankers don't get married. Shuuuuu. I actually had that mindset when I started, but God did his thing less than 6 months I joined," the video's caption read.

Reactions as banker flaunts wedding ring

TikTok users flooded the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions.

@OmoIyaOyin said:

"We dey marry oo abeg."

@Juliet said:

"Congrats name sake."

@BEYOUTIFULSHINE said:

"Abi nah enjoy your marriage my dear."

@BEAUTY said:

"Bankers do get married oooo."

@SISIOBONG CREATIONZ said:

"Truth be told, I have never seen a ring on bankers finger."

@oluwadamilolatonade said:

"I believe that person heard it from haters."

@mum of Amy commented:

"Yes oo we are all happily married."

@Real-Eric 99 added:

"This woman na small thing dey make me vex honestly I wan blind my eyes."

