Nigerian cleric, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, has shared three "prophetic directions" he said God told him for 2025

Legit.ng reports that Prophet Arayomi said people should not go into 2025 without hearing the "prophetic warnings"

Over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year

Victoria Island, Lagos state - As the world looks forward to 2025, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, shared what he called "essential instructions" to thrive in the year ahead.

In a post across his verified social media pages, the cleric whose popularity shot up after the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested him in April 2023, asserted that the three revelations he unveiled will help Christians through the coming year (2025).

The US-based preacher said:

"I want to come in the office of the prophet today to prepare you for 2025, to give you some instructions that you are going to need to champion the next season."

He added:

"Don't treat prayer like an option. if prayer is an option, you are in trouble.

"Let me tell you why we don't pray. We don't pray because we try to make things happen in the natural, hoping that our lives will change. Life is not changed from the natural, life is changed from the spiritual."

3 prophetic warnings for 2025 - Arayomi

Do not joke with prayer. Avoid frustration by staying in God’s divine order. Embrace fasting, because it is about breakthrough.

Watch the full video below:

