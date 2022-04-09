A hilarious video has shown a man dressed in matching Ishiagu attire from his head to his toe; the man's bicycle also carries the emblem

There is also an umbrella attached to the bicycle he rode also carries the Ishiagu native emblem which is synonymous with the Igbos

The man was pushing his bicycle at first but mounted it later and rode away, looking complete in his unique dress sense

A very unique dress sense has been sighted online and it has left many people in stitches. A man took out some time to make Ishiagu dress, cap and umbrella for himself. It was a unique fashion statement.

Not only was the man dressed in Ishiagu from head to toe, he also made sure that his bicycle is painted in the same colour.

Is he the lion king?

The Ishiagu native attire is synonymous with the Igbo of Eastern Nigeria and also others in the southern part of the country. It was not known if the man is from there, but his uniqueness shows someone who loves his culture.

The video has got so many people laughing and using him to make references to a lion.

The video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv has attracted many comments from netizens. Here are a few of the comments:

Nigerian bride steps out in Ishiagu dress for her white wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, also reported that a Nigerian lady pulled off a surprise when she used the Ishaigu attire for her white wedding.

In the beautiful photos shared online, the lady adorned the dress which was sewn into a fine off-shoulder ball dress.

Her dress sense drew applause on the internet as people praised her for honouring her culture on her big day.

