Nedu Wazobia has shared a good deed that Kenny Saints Brown did to him many years ago that totally changed his life and his career

While he was on the Honest Bunch Podcast, he noted that a call from KSB linked him to a company that gave him a deal

Fans were happy about the revelation and thanked the singer for the help, they also recalled the help she had rendered to other people

Popular media personality and comedian Nedu Wazobia, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, has gushed over singer Kenny Saint Brown over the help rendered to him a few years ago.

The On Air Personality was on his podcast, Honest Bunch, where he opened up about his past life.

According to him, he was on air when KSB called him in 2012, however, he couldn't pick the call and had to call her back after his work.

The broadcaster, who fought with Yvonne Jegede over her interview, noted that KSB's call led to a deal with MTN, one of the giant telecommunication companies in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the deal made him a brand ambassador of the company and flipped his career to the next level.

Nedu says he called KSB

In the recording, Nedu noted that after calling KSB back her back, she said she gave some people his contact.

He appreciated the gesture of the singer, and his colleagues on the podcast were also impressed with it.

KSB replies Nedu

Reacting to the video of the man whose marriage crashed years ago, she said that Nedu had exposed her.

The music star promised to do more for others in 2025.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to KSB's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@accessoriesbyfhummie:

"Thank You ma."

@donwilly01_:

"God bless you mama !! KSB !! You see that your song feat dagrin and sheyman!! Turn me around !! God in Heaven know say i still Dey play that song for my phone you know say we just enter new year !! Mama!! God bless you!! “Lyrics “Make you come give me a new story and a new glory !!!Dagrin kpelu ksb ….Dagrin oro Labi , ksb orin labi !! @kennysaintbrown_official."

@whalletsl:

"I learnt so much in this particular episode. I don't watch HBP but I did because of Baba Keke and I didn't regret it."

@whalletsl:

"Mama, your record with Dagrin and Sheyman is evergreen."

@mikinaama

"I swear God bless you ma! You truly love me, to you love to see them put their talent to use! Kaii! May God bless you ma, you are an angel."

@folukeomodara:

"God bless you ma."

@damilolapurple:

"God heart always."

@oreofe_maintain:

"Mumccy, God continue to bless you. E don tay oooo."

@alexpirodavid:

"More grace turn me around."

@winifred.obaji:

"God please you ma."

@djgabitee:

"This is the woman who can call me when I’m sleeping Dj GabiTee i get job for you any day any time. May God continue to bless you, Big this year 2025 #HappyNewYear."

@essencemusiq:

"Normal Level kennysaintbrown_official ..that's why God continues to bless you."

Nedu speaks about money ritual

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had shared his take about money ritual and how it works.

According to him, those involved in it used to call money from the future.

His explanation about money ritual has triggered comments, especially on X.

