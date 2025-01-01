A man shared his bank account statement on social media to show people how much he made in the outgone year 2024

The Opay account statement shows that the man, Emerienwa, made N2,045,921.53 in 2024, but he almost spent it all

The statement shows that Emerienwa was debited 1268 times, and he spent N2,045,765.13 in the outgone year

A man shared his account statement to show how much money came in and went out in 2024.

During the year, Emerienwa received 881 credits and 1268 debits on his Opay bank account.

The man spent more than N2 million in 2024. Photo credit: Getty Images/Westend61and X/Emerienwa.

Emerienwa posted his Opay account statement on X, showing the total amount he made. The statement also showed how much Emerienwa spent within 12 months.

According to the statement, he earned N2,045,921.53 as income in 2024, but he spent slightly less than that.

The statement shows that Emerienwa spent N2,045,765.13. His post inspired other people to share their own bank statements.

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares his bank statemen

@valonyer said:

"Omo if I save I for don see better web3 capital."

@EniolaHavoc said:

"Guy you go thru a lot this year."

@chokey____ said:

"Make credit sha pass debit 2025."

@ThatCloud_Guy said:

"I for no check this thread before I drop my own. My own come be like transaction charges."

@TranCarl31 said:

"Make we see una available balance. No be the total credit and debit."

@JujuTraderr said:

"I just checked mine, walahi I too spend."

Why people spend more than they make

According to a publication on the website of St Mary's Bank, people feel happy when they spend money.

It says:

"Spending money can feel like a thrill. When we buy something, our brains release a chemical called dopamine. This "feel-good" chemical makes shopping a joyous experience. A study by Kuhnen and Knutson1 found that just thinking about making a purchase can activate parts of our brain associated with pleasure and reward.

"But there's more to it. Our spending habits can also be influenced by how we're feeling. When we're sad or stressed, we're more likely to spend money on things we don't need. It's as if we're trying to buy happiness, according to research published in the Journal of Psychological Science."

It also says social media plays a role in how people spend their money. The article adds:

"Social media and peer pressure can really make us want to spend more. When we see friends and influencers showing the latest games, gadgets, or fashion, we often want to buy the same things."

