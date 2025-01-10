A Nigerian lady, Amara Venessa, announced the cancellation of her wedding a day before the ceremony

She shared her reasons for the cancellation in a heartfelt post on social media, as she said she needed her own man

Many who came across the post shared their opinion on the marriage cancellation and applauded her courage

A Nigerian lady, Amara Venessa, announced the cancellation of her marriage ceremony.

She said she was no longer pursuing the marriage plans for personal reasons.

Nigerian lady displays her invitation card after cancelling wedding. Photo: Amara Venessa

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt Facebook post, she spoke about her experiences in 2024 and how she came out stronger.

The lady said she couldn't afford situations that brought out the worst in her.

She said:

“Anywhere you see me just dash me money cos 2024 showed me shege and pepper with little bit of ice cream and mix with bitter leaf then medium size of fufu and ora soup but I came out stronger and better.

“I was suppose to be married tomorrow but I cancelled it due to some personal reasons. I can't afford anymore situations in my life that bring out the worst in me. I can't afford bonding with another wrong soul. It's exhausting and requires too much for me to recover from.”

Lady seeks love after cancelling wedding

The lady said she needed love and calmness in her life.

Her words:

“I need calmness and gentleness in my life. I need love and I need my own man.”

Reactions as Nigerian lady cancels wedding

Ifeoma Ojukwu said:

"It takes a lot of strength and courage to walk out of a situation that you feel is not ok for you. I commend your courage dear. I hope you find the happiness and tranquility you seek."

Sussan Edokwe said:

"Nwannem ooo. I love the courage and maturity. Choosing to be true to yourself. Telling your own story not minding what others would say. God would definitely keep you and bring more happiness your way. Cheers, Nwannem."

Esther Ndubuisi said:

"This must have been a very tough decision to make. You really try o, many might have looked how far the preparations have gone, what will people say at the end run. Kudos too u."

Valentina Chichi said:

"I love the step you took by cancelling it earlier unlike me that made a very wrong mistake that still ended up on December."

Elizabeth Osita said:

"It takes a lot to do this........ anyways u most be a strong lady to even come this far in explaining. A broken courtship is better than a broken marriage. Be strong."

Read related stories on marriage

Man marries lady he met in club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a court registry, a Nigerian man got married to a lady he met in a club two years ago.

He shared lovely, beautiful photos from the civil wedding on his TikTok page as he spoke about their love story.

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and talked about visiting the club to find their spouse.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng