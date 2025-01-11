A Nigerian lady who shared her experience at her boyfriend's place has received a one-year supply of washing detergent

The lady had said she visited her boyfriend and suggested to him that they should add water to a bottle of Morning Fresh detergent

However, her boyfriend rejected the idea, noting that he does not add water to his; the post went viral and caught the attention of Morning Fresh makers

A lucky lady received a one-year free supply of Morning Fresh washing detergent from the company that makes it.

The lady had shared her experience online after visiting her new boyfriend and seeing the detergent in his place.

The lady has been gifted a one-year free supply of Morning Fresh detergent. Photo: X/@omotodunnn.

In a post on X, the lady, Tundun, said she saw the detergent and suggested to her boyfriend that they mix it with water since it was too thick.

Her boyfriend, however, rejected the idea. But the post went viral and caught the makers' attention of Morning Fresh.

The company made a post on X, nothing that it would supply Tundun with one year's worth of the product.

It wrote:

"All we see is a lady showing care for her man and we love it! Here’s one more reason for you not to dilute Morning Fresh. One-year supply of Morning Fresh for you and bae. Just tell us where! We are pulling up for you."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady gets free detergent

@Ifudiya said:

"@adaezennaji_ has been an advocate of your brand, even showing the pictures, but never has your team acknowledged her effort, na who dey boyfriend house una carry for head."

@nife____ said:

"Nah, I really gotta tweet the most ridiculous shiit, so stuff like this happens to me too!"

@thepharmwriter said:

"Horr! Just like that? This is so nice."

@ClementEmosivwe said:

"Congratulations. This is huge! To be single is not good."

@ifeisyourmummy said:

"So if I had a babe I for get 1 year supply? na today single life pain me o."

@SOTesleem said:

"I've been using kongi all these years. Where are the manufacturers, they should come and run my own."

@_Mgbeke said:

"Where can I get my own supply of morning fresh like this? I am single for now but I'll definitely share with my hubby and family before the year's supply runs out."

@Alexomegah said:

"When e be your time, just forget any other thing because na your time."

