Nigerian singer Wizkid and his yet-to-be-identified woman stepped recently in Lagos, and the video has gone viral

The musician was spotted in the night with his guest and was seen riveting his car when people around saw the lady seated in front

Fans and netizens pointed out what they noticed about them as they added the Essence crooner's baby mama, Jada P, to the discussion

Nigerian superstar Ayodeju Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is back in the spotlight after making headlines during the Christmas season.

The Afrobeats star, who recently welcomed his newborn baby girl from baby mama Jads P, was seen on a night out with an unidentified woman.

Wizkid and mystery woman trended on X. Credit: @wizkidayo

A video showed Wizkid swerving his luxury ride with a fair-petite woman seated beside him in the front passenger's seat.

The young lady noticed the camera flashlights capturing the moment and immediately used her hands to cover her face.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that It was a moment of celebration in Ayo Balogun Wizkid's family and fanbase after his baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, popularly known as Jada P, captured the attention of fans following a recent picture of her with their newborn.

Jada P, who has two sons for Wizkid, took to her Instastory to share a lovely photo of herself stepping out with their adorable newborn.

The manager displayed her post-pregnancy glow as she was seen with her baby, who was inside a cosy, elegant baby stroller.

Before the arrival of their new born, fans had been anticipating a female child after Wizkid's baby mama posted adorable maternity photoshoots.

The duo also announced the gender of their baby during their private shower event in the United Kingdom, which was decorated with pink balloons and ribbons.

Video of Wizkid and mystery woman trends

Some netizens on Elon Musk's X pointed out that the lady has a similar look to popular South African songstress Tyla.

@Cocoabutter47:

"That’s Tyla nah😂😂make una de calm down oh."

@pretoriadaddyP:

"And Jada dey house Dey pump breaast milk. Life no balance."

@otakerioghenero:

"To be a celebrity is not easy. There is a price you will pay at the end .You can't live like others or stay with the opposite gender."

@neefenawti:

"And this man get wife for house ooo. Nawa oo lol."

@Kingdou_05:

"Understanding wife dey try o."

@Gentlefire_1L

"Again Nigerian celebrities are not good role model. You cant learn anything from them."

@_zlater:

Mysterious lady? Give Twitter two seconds, them go bring her Cv here."

Jada P gushes about Wizkid

In other news via Legit.ng, Jada P showered the music star with accolades when she celebrated her birthday last year.

The now mother of three also spoke about motherhood and how it felt to take care of her two boys.

She also noted that Wizkid made her feel safe, and he allowed her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their two children.

