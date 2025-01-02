An American lady who visited Lagos shared her observation about Nigeria and its citizens during her visit

She said that many Nigerians were struggling with poverty and hunger and called for prayers over the country

Many people who came across her viral post shared their thoughts on her observations, sparing mixed reactions

An American lady who visited Lagos shared what she noticed about Nigerians.

She said that although Lagos was known for its nightlife and clubs, there was hunger in the country.

She said Nigerians needed prayers and support. Photo: @woahhvickyyy

The lady described the situation as heartbreaking and said she noticed many Nigerians struggling with poverty.

American lady shares observation after visiting Nigeria

In the viral tweet by @woahhvickyyy, the lady added that most visitors focused only on the parties without noticing that Nigerians needed help.

She also called for prayers and support for the country and sought ways to contribute to its growth.

The lady said:

“I recently visited Lagos, Nigeria, and while it’s known for its nightlife and clubs, I couldn’t help but notice the bigger picture. So many people there are struggling with hunger and poverty—it’s heartbreaking. It’s sad to see visitors focusing only on the parties when there’s such a clear need for help.

“Nigeria needs prayer, missions, and tangible support, not just tourism for entertainment. Let’s pray for this country and find ways to contribute to real change.”

Reactions as American lady says Nigerians are struggling with hunger

Many people who came across her viral post shared their thoughts on her observations.

@Yemo247 said:

“What have you done for the inner city kids in America who go to bed hungry every day? Have you visited New Orleans, Mississippi, and the rest of the poor States in America and see poverty smiling right back in your face…Guess the soup kitchen spread across America will benefit more from your generousity and prayers…Shove that pathetic sympathy in your pants…Nigeria or Lagos do not need the likes of you.”

@OgechukwuChime said:

“This is the testament Tinubu and his cohorts hate to hear. Kemi Badenoch said same, they unleashed all the government arsenal to condemn her, now another foreigner is saying same.”

@BobbyDqzzler said:

“Why did you only visit Lagos? There are many other beautiful states in Nigeria you would love to visit.”

@KamoheloCM said:

“Let's not ask God for logic that he has already given us. Nigerians need to go back to their country and fight for it instead of running away to make nuisance of themselves around the world. Ask God to help Nigerian victims of human trafficking and drugs.”

