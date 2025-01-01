As 2025 begins, a Nigerian lady gave some New Year resolution idea suggestions to her followers

She listed six ideas, which included regular workouts, elimination of toxic relationships, and good hygiene

Many who came across her viral post gave their opinions on her six suggestions, while some shared theirs

A Nigerian lady shared six New Year resolution idea suggestions to kickstart 2025.

In a viral video, the lady listed her suggestions, sparking mixed reactions from her followers.

In the video shared by @itsqueenlatifa, the lady listed regular workouts as her first suggestion and followed it up with healthy nutrition.

She said:

“Stop procastinating, stop delaying. Time waits for nobody. Health is wealth. Go get registered. Take a run, talk that walk and keep fit.

Number two, watch what you eat. It's not everything you consume or put in your mouth. Don’t consume food when it’s so late at night. That food does not go anywhere. It stays in your body and leads to excessive weight gain which we both know that you don't want. So watch what you eat and watch the time you eat what you eat.”

She also advised against unproductive use of time and advised netizens to let go of relationships they do not benefit from, be they partnerships, romantic relationships, or friendships without benefits.

Lady suggests good hygiene as New Year resolution idea

The lady also suggested good hygiene as an idea that can be added to 2025 New Year resolutions.

She advised people to look good and care for themselves, rounding up her ideas with an admonition on faith.

She said:

“Look good, dress good, smell good, and take care of yourself from the outside within and from the inside. Take care of yourself. Last but not the least, hold God strong. Whatever you are serving, be it Allah or whatever your deity is, hold your deity strong.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares six ideas for New Year resolution

Many who came across her viral post gave their opinions on her six suggestions, while some shared theirs.

@Cynthia said:

"Number one:: have money."

@Fortitude Ugbegun said:

"Leave abusive ships."

@Joybaby said:

"Thank you for this my love."

@CHIOMA said:

"Say no to s*x oh."

@Somadina said:

"Thank you for this."

