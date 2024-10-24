A Nigerian man who is based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

The X post has gone viral, and people who came across it shared their experiences and opinions on the matter

An abroad-based Nigerian man lamented over the high cost of living in the country.

He noted that everybody is begging, as the price of items has exceeded its former amount by three or four times.

Abroad-based man laments after visiting Nigeria. Photo: @makingcheddah

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @makingcheddah, the man noted that he didn’t believe when his mum told him that things had gotten so expensive.

He said:

“I left Nigeria few years ago and my mom would tell me things are expensive but my head couldn’t comprehend it (I multiply it by 2 worst case scenario), at some point, I thought she just wanted more money for herself. I just got back from Nigeria & I owe her an apology.

“Things have gotten so bad in Nigeria that throughout my stay, I kept wondering how people were surviving. All the things I used to buy years ago have gone up minimum of times 3/4. Everybody is begging, life is hard even for people that are working their as*es off. It’s so bad.”

See the full post below:

Reactions as man laments on high cost of living in Nigeria

@TorkevinTk said:

"Not everybody is begging, and I am one of them."

@Obiageliaku said:

"You experienced it but still underestimate it. Things are at least 5x more than they were in 2020 e.g a loaf of bread that was 300naira in 2020 is now 1900naira....and things started going bad in 2015."

@BlueChairman said:

"The begging starts from the airport."

High cost of living in Nigeria

Nigeria's economic crisis and soaring petrol prices have pushed Nigerians to embrace easier forms of survival.

A Nigerian man recently abandoned his car and got a Micra vehicle, which consumed less petrol.

Legit.ng also previously reported that two men were seen measuring bread with a ruler to get equal sizes as the price of bread and other baking materials skyrocketed.

In a related story, a lady lamented the cake quality she got after paying a baker N16,000 for a package.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng