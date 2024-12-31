An ambitious lady has counted her blessings since ignoring people's advice about not leaving London for Lagos

She said people told her the Nigerian economy is bad and that no one would pay her to teach them how to make wines in Nigeria

After her brave decision to move back, she shared how much people paid for her food and wine tasting sessions

A Nigerian lady, @beingmalynda, has shared her progress so far since returning to Lagos, Nigeria, from London.

While noting that many people were against her returning to Nigeria, she admitted they were looking out for her.

In a TikTok video, @beingmalynda showed the amount paid for her first wine tasting session and the ones after that.

She highlighted her other career achievements since moving back to Lagos. After her master's programme abroad, she decided to return home and has not regretted it.

She spoke further about relocating to Lagos. In her words:

"The amount of people that were against me coming back, but i know they were just looking out for me.

"There’s a thing in Nigeria where if you go abroad to study you are not allowed to come back or coming back is seen as something shameful. Lol, to my brothers and sisters who has lived in the UK especially in london, you know its not for the weak!

"People go to the UK for different purposes like a masters degree I didn’t go for a masters I went to pursue a course that I was passionate about and it lasted for nine months and i am done with that. It was time to go home. Thank you to everyone that has supported me in this journey and has come for my wine tastings. I love you all."

Watch her video below:

People hail her story

Moneymatterswith anthonia said:

"I know you achieve everything you set your mind to doooo."

Nayaaa said:

"This is the beginning of something great coming congrats malynda 🎉 I wish you the best!!!"

Irene | Data Nerd📊 said:

"Congratulations baby girl!!!🤍 This is only the beginning!"

zorlelifestyle said:

"Love it for you girl ❤️this is beautiful to watch."

mbaogu Jennifer said:

"You where such a wonderful person from when I knew you, so proud of you."

Luchi💕 said:

"Always believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to be audacious, it will take you far !!!…….. So happy for you stranger."

B's Wife said:

"I have always, always wanted to do this but my parents said Nigeria is not a place that values wine. Goes to show that whatever your idea, another person has it too."

