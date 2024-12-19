A Nigerian man, Praise Fowewe, has reacted to the stampede at a children’s party in Ibadan, Oyo state

Tragedy reportedly struck as Queen Naomi hosted her yearly children’s party on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

During the children’s event, a stampede took place that left many dead and injured, with many reacting to the tragedy

A Nigerian man, Praise Fowewe, reacted to a tragedy at the funfair conducted by Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunswusi, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Queen Naomi, who recently celebrated her son’s fourth birthday, organised a children’s party at the Islamic High School Bashorun in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The mother of one was set to feed about 5000 children from ages 0 to 13 years across Oyo state.

However, a stampede occurred when the kids rushed to get gifts from the organisers, leading to the death of some.

Man says organisers and authorities failed to protect children

Speaking about the stampede, Fowewe said the authorities, the organisers, and all those responsible for ensuring the event remained safe failed in their duties.

He also said accountability should be demanded for the lives lost.

Fowewe said in a Facebook post:

"This is not just a tragedy; it’s a failure. A failure of those who were meant to protect and serve. How did we allow this to happen? Why was the safety of the most vulnerable not prioritized? We cannot ignore the negligence, the lack of planning, and the absence of accountability.

"The authorities, the organizers, and all those responsible for ensuring the event remained safe failed in their duty to prevent overcrowding, to monitor crowd control, to safeguard our children. This is a heartbreaking reminder that every life lost is a result of human error, and every family devastated by this tragedy will carry the pain of this neglect for the rest of their lives."

In a related story, a pastor also reacted to the incident and shared how the tragedy could have been avoided.

Police arrest Ooni’s ex-wife and school principal

Legit.ng previously reported that Oyo State Police have arrested Naomi Silekunola over the deadly stampede during a children’s carnival on December 18.

Mr Abdullahi Fasasi, principal of Islamic High School, has also been invited and detained for questioning.

The stampede at the children’s carnival led to multiple deaths, with investigations underway to determine the cause and responsibility.

