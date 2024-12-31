A Nigerian man who had lost his job celebrated his wife for running the home without complaining

He also said he removed his wife’s SIM from the phone because he used her account to borrow money

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s revelation, while some applauded the wife

A Nigerian man without a job opened up about how his wife ran the home and catered for the family.

He hailed his wife for not complaining about his job situation and the debts he had incurred.

In a post shared by @lugardosa, the man also said he removed his wife’s SIM from her phone and that she may have missed important calls.

According to him, he used her account to borrow money from online loan apps, and he didn’t want them to disturb her with calls because he couldn’t make the payments.

He also hoped that things would improve for him and his family.

The man said:

“God bless my ANGEL WIFE @NurseBose1, who's running the home now 1000% due to my current no job situation, and a huge DEBTS threatening my sanity. Yet, she has never complained for once.

“Presently, she must have missed important calls as I removed her SIM Card due to using her account to borrow money, which I couldn't pay on due date. I have to do this so as to avoid the unending calls from the online loan App. I shall overcome by the grace of God.”

Reactions as man borrows money with wife’s account

@2022van said:

"And you are proud to say this ?? Let me believe this is a joke or something."

@lilyally99 said:

"I pray the lord keeps your marriage. Don’t mind all these useless twitter feminist that don’t know how to keep a man."

