A Nigerian boy wants to own a special car, and he is in the process of fabricating it to meet his specifications

The talented boy who is sharing videos of the car on TikTok describes himself as a 17-year-old car construction engineer

The car construction engineer shared a video showing the stage he is now in the process of fabricating his 'Lamborghini

A young boy is fabricating his own car, using materials he sourced locally to make the vehicle of his dreams.

From the shape of the car he showed in a video trending online, social media users assume he is building a Lamborghini.

The boy is building his own 'Lamborghini' car. Photo credit: TikTok/Talented Ahmad.

The young boy identifies himself as Talented Ahmad, and his TikTok handle is filled with videos of him working on the car.

Ahmad was seen busy welding the car's parts together to form the shape of a 'Lamborghini.'

Nigerian boy works on his own car for three years

His efforts at building his own car have impressed those who saw the video. Many of them went to the comment section to encourage him.

Some of them said they would like to see the final outcome of Ahmad's fabrication work.

When asked how long he has been working on the car, he said he has been crafting it for three years.

Reactions as boy fabricates his own car

@Oko nobody said:

"Which one be Lamborghini made in Nigeria."

@yomzy_bolaji said:

"Lamborghini aventador svj nice …..good job bro."

@Shegzy said:

"You Dey make my dream car aventador svj."

@Double Dee said:

"How long have you been crating this car?"

@zainab bolanle said:

"Shaa keep am well, make aboki no thief am."

@Liam said:

"I’ll also tell Ola of Lagos to help promote your page."

@Keanu Reeves said:

"This is a Lamborghini Aventor."

@Keanu reeves said:

"I know this guy from auchi right?"

@kimjay said:

"How much if I wan do cybertruck abeg? Make me and elon dey same set abeg."

@Nathan9 said:

"Nice job though. But reduce the use of heavy metal sheets so it won't be heavy."

@Juzzy said:

"Nah Mumu Dey buy motor make I start to Dey build my own."

@IB FURNITURE VENTURE said:

"Na to call Ola of Lagos make in con advertise na in remain."

@Tobenz asked:

"Where are you? Interested in this project of yours."

The cost of Lamborghini Aventor

The car Ahmad is fabricating is highly expensive and the choice ride for celebrities and the rich.

According to Car and Driver, a website that curates information about cars, a 2022 Lamborghini Aventador costs as high as $507,353 (N702.4 million).

Student builds solar generator

In a related story, Legi.ng reported that a final-year student of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state, built a nice-looking solar generator.

The student, Gabriel Agile, built the solar generator as his final year project, and photos of it are going viral.

The solar generator does not use fuel but utilises direct sunlight, which it converts into electricity.

Source: Legit.ng