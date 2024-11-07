A Nigerian youth has expressed joy online after famous TikTok content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, replied his DM

The young man made public their chats on TikTok, which showed how he professed his love for her and Jarvis statement about her relationship with Peller

Mixed reactions trailed what Jarvis said about her relationship with Peller as many people expressed surprise

A young man, @emizzykay, has released his chats with TikTok star Jarvis after she finally accepted his message request.

In the chats, @emizzykay was overjoyed and shocked that Jarvis replied him and took the opportunity to tell her about his feelings for her.

Jarvis said she and Peller are just best friends. Photo Credit: @emizzykay, @realjadrolita

Jarvis spoke freely with him in the released chats and expressed surprise about his love for her. @emizzykay went on to ask about her mouth, to which she responded that she is fine.

He expressed worry about popular streamer Peller coming for him due to his interest in her and Jarvis replied:

"Me and Peller are just best friends.

"Nothing else."

Jarvis statement about her relaationship with Peller shocked people as many had thought they were having an affair.

View the chats below:

Reactions trailed the released chats

🕊🦅🕊🕊 Mįķe Řičh said:

"I she reply to let me tell u the true nah peller dey reply you but she don't follow you."

Tessy Bby 💕💐🧸 said:

"Why I con Dey see me and peller are just best friends."

Sammy😈😈🥶 said:

"Me and peller are just best friends keh?"

Divine 🧃💫 said:

"So Wetin u want make we do now Na, make we throw party for una."

Charlotte said:

"What if you find out say na peller reply you nko."

LAST_BORN{360} said:

"Una go just dey find person trouble up and down."

Deolipizzle said:

"Small reply you don quick add song ‘oh my God is our wedding day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis had slammed Isbae U on his podcast.

Peller seeks money to operate Jarvis' mouth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peller had begged fans for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Legit.ng had reported that Jarvis had stated the reason for stopping her Al niche and following her "lover" Peller. In a video made by the content creator, he stated that the amount needed for Jarvis' operation was more than N30 million. He called on their fans to come to their rescue.

In the recording, the content creator stated that he had set up a GoFundMe for Jarvis, and it was not in his name. He added that he had contributed some money toward the project. He also slammed the people who might come for him to ask if he had donated anything to Jarvis.

