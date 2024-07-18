A young lady has taken to social media to show the desperate length she went to get Fireboy DML's attention

The obsessed fan of the Nigerian singer and songwriter has been in his DM since 2022 but has not been lucky

Screenshots of the different unreplied texts she sent to Fireboy DML got her trolled by some internet users

An obsessed fan of singer Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has caused an uproar online over the texts she sent him.

@becca_ace took her to TikTok to display the messages she had sent to Fireboy DML on one of his verified social media handles.

She said she is ashamed of herself. Photo Credit: @becca_ace, Instagram/@fireboydml

"I dey shame for myself," @becca_ace captioned her TikTok post.

In one of the messages, @becca_ace told the singer how much she liked him. The young lady also kept up with his birthday as she tried to get his attention.

Despite not getting any replies from Fireboy DML over time, she continued to text him, hoping to be lucky one day.

See her texts to Fireboy below:

People laugh at her texts to Fireboy

ARA said:

"And you have boyfriend,see how you are fooling yourself over someone who don’t know you exist ..I’m sure if fireboy ask for a night stand you are gone ,Yo boys leave this girls and focus on money."

Richest Opp^ said:

"You’ve been texting fireboy since 2022, you’re not chatting ooo."

CRUISECOUPLES101 said:

"God Abeg what the heck is this."

MEMO said:

"This post is also about trying your luck abi."

Queenchi said:

"This one don turn spiritual husband."

JOHN said:

"The story say she is still texting guy that's never reply."

@bukolaadejoke said:

"Continue he fit reply you for 2026."

pin Xer❤️ said:

"I wonder how a cute girl like you won't know the meaning of chatting."

Man tackles Fireboy DML for forgetting him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old friend of Fireboy DML had tackled the singer on his birthday for forgetting him.

He lamented that Fireboy DML abandoned him after becoming famous. He said he was still struggling and felt entitled to the singer's money. He shared an old picture of himself and Fireboy DML. The upcoming artiste's tweet read:

"Happy birthday Fireboy I remember when you never blow we been dey drink garri together, now you don blow forget me for Trenches I still dey struggle. Omo me I’m entitled to your money oo."

