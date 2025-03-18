A rich man had his mansion constructed for him in the most spectacular way possible, using it to make a statement in the skyline

The man has his mansion constructed on top of a skyscraper to give him a wonderful 360 degrees view of the city

However, the problem is that the man might never live in the mansion because he has a problem preventing him from enjoying it

A man who is stupendously rich has become popular due to the type of house he constructed in his country.

The man's house can hardly be compared to any other mansion in the area due to its conception and design.

The King Fisher Tower sits on a 33-storey building in Bengaluru, India. Photo credit: Reuters and Instagram/ sriharikaranth/Via Business Insider Africa.

What makes the house stand out is that it is built on top of a skyscraper in the city of Bengaluru, India.

The mansion is owned by an Indian businessman, Vijay Mallya who appears to be in love with that particular spot that his house could not have been built in another place.

The house is sitting on top of a 33-story luxury apartment complex, the complex itself is said to occupy Mallya's ancestral home.

It is over 40,000 square feet with two floors, a helipad, lush gardens, an infinity swimming pool, and a 360-degree viewing deck.

The mansion which belongs to Vijay Mallya sits on top of a 33-storey skyscraper. Photo credit: YouTube/Srihari Karanth.

Irfan Razac, the chairman of Prestige Estates Projects which is part of the construction of the tower said:

"It was a challenge to construct the mansion on a huge cantilever at that height, but we have ensured we build it exactly the way it was conceived."

Why Vijay Mallya may never live in his sky mansion

Good as the mansion is, it appears the rich man who owns it might never be able to fully enjoy it.

Vijay Mallya does not live in India as he fled the country in 2016 when authorities sought to prosecute him for alleged corruption.

Mallya who lives in the UK reportedly defaulted on debts of more than $1 billion. Due to his inability to visit his home country, he might never be able to occupy the mansion.

The mansion is worth at least $20 million (N30 billion).

What a video of the mansion below:

Reactions to video of mansion built on top of a skyscraper

@Italician said:

"I would hate playing catch and having the ball go into the neighbor's property."

@bespoke4187 said:

"This is what happens when people have more money than intelligence."

@vejet said:

"They should've used this place for that one scene in Tenet."

@jarespeoples554 said:

"And I get pissed now when I get to my car and remember I left my cell phone on the nightstand and have to go back inside to get it! I think I would just hang myself at this point! Lolol."

