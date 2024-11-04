An Osun State corps member was overwhelmed with excitement after she received money from Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Living

The corps member had messaged Nikos Living online, urging her to visit the NYSC Osun Camp, which she obliged

However, she could not meet Nikos Living and got an unexpected N100k credit alert after she messaged Davido's cousin on Instagram

Ngozi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, has taken to TikTok to appreciate Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Living, for sending her N100k.

Ngozi gave a backstory to how Nikos Living sent her the money after they chatted on Instagram.

Nikos Living sent the corps member N100k.

How Ngozi texted Nikos Living

In her TikTok post, Ngozi attached screenshots of her chats with Nikos Living.

Ngozi first chatted up Nikos Living, inviting her to the Osun state orientation camp as they were "going through a lot."

Nikos Living eventually visited the camp and donated bags of rice and cows. Ngozi entered Nikos Living's DM to express sadness about not seeing her privately when she came.

Nikos Living surprisingly requested her account details and sent her N100k.

The NYSC member's chat with Adenike Adeleke was shared on TikTok.

People hail Adenike Adeleke

CHIMNECHEREM💐💐 said:

"Omoooo🔥🔥🔥Woman fine come still get good heart and still rich❤️if na one Broke Anty now😂we no go hear word."

Favour 💖 said:

"Ngozi even though I couldn't see you🥲 I appreciate you 😭🥺. Love uu."

Boluwatito✨ said:

"At this point we should change your name to Adeleke cause first Davido now Nikos🤩🤩 big big big things fr fr."

LightSkinGirlly_21 said:

"See as she dey follow you chat freely..I too love Nikos."

Kehinde said:

"I go first faint."

UrbaneFoodsbyChefTee said:

"Nikos living 🔥🔥🔥 we love her Biko y’all should not go and be begging in her dms o biko."

onyinyechijamez2 said:

"Congratulations. Na why we the call am Niko's living. She lives for a living."

Nikos Living sure knows how to give. Legit.ng reported that a lady had jubilated after Nikos gifted her a plot of land and N1 million.

Nikos speaks on downsides of excess-loving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's cousin Nikos Living had spoken about the downsides of loving too much amid his drama with Korty EO.

Korty EO had shared how she wanted to edit a video she had initially recorded with Davido and she sought permission from his team, which they initially agreed to.

However, after she was done, the singer's team asked her not to post it again. This displeased her, and she vented on X. In the same period, Nikos Living said that when one shows too much love to others, they tend to see that person as weak.

