A Nigerian lady has relocated to Canada to meet her man, who has been based in the foreign country

She shared a video on TikTok detailing the fun activities she participated in before going on her trip

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

A Nigerian lady has revealed that she relocated to Canada to meet her man.

According to her, her man was in Canada, and they were in a long-distance relationship.

Nigerian lady relocates to Canada to meet her man. Photo: @vivideshy

Source: TikTok

She shared a video on TikTok detailing the fun activities she participated in before going on her trip.

In the video shared by @vivideshy, the lady showed that she visited her family and spent time with them.

She said:

“Used this sound after saving it a year ago… #japa #relocatingtocanada #fyp #nigerianincanada.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s relocation video

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@adiatu kargbo 1 said:

"This year by God power is my turn to travel."

@Estelle said:

"Congratulations, I’m using this sound soon."

@HairStylist in Ontario said:

"Welcome to Canada!"

@Rahchellin said:

"The way I ran here when I hear say e don drop. congratulations baby girl."

@𝐎𝐋𝐀 said:

"Congratulations I’m traveling next ijn."

@SUGARLIP CAKES IN BENIN CITY said:

"I'm using this too soon to go meet my man."

@Zee_luxuryhairs said:

"I’m so happy asf."

@rtwbytola_ said:

"Awwwww. cute memories."

@nailsbygracious said:

"See me blushing. I love this the land will favor you ijn."

Read related stories on relocation

Lady relocates to France for study

A Nigerian lady has detailed how she prepared for her relocation to France as an international student.

The lady attended driving school, pounded yam, and went grocery shopping ahead of her relocation.

People who came across the video congratulated the lady and “tapped” into her blessings of relocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng