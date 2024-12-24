A White woman has melted hearts on social media after a video she posted professing her love for Nigeria

According to the foreigner, she misses Nigeria so much and highlighted some things she likes about the West African country

The White woman has over 33k followers on TikTok and posts exciting content in and out of Nigeria

A Caucasian woman, @terryferrett968, has thrilled Nigerians with her video about the West African country.

The woman, who is abroad, lamented being out of Nigeria and admitted that she misses the country.

In a video posted on TikTok, the White woman said she misses Nigeria's weather and the food. She mentioned chicken and jollof rice.

Speaking further, she sent a message to those returning to Nigeria for Christmas, saying she was envious of them.

She promised to visit Nigeria again. Her statement in part read:

"...Stepped out. Doing a bit of Christmas shopping, but I'm sure missing my warm weather, my Nigerian weather...

"It's cold here, guys.

"I miss all my food there, sweet chicken, jollof rice. Anyway, all those of you getting ready to go (to Nigeria), I am so envious of you and I'll be back on that soil..."

Reactions trail White woman's video

Val said:

"I miss Nigeria as well. Merry Christmas to you all. ❤️from South Africa."

Sunny Kenny Esene said:

"Take care of whomever we chose as our woman, let's stop all this hatred and jealousy among ourselves and let's be United Africa hope you are getting the point nahh?I am a chef and i am good at it."

FIAO JEWELRY / FABRICS & MORE said:

"Pls come home. We look forward to seeing u again in Nigeria. Merry Christmas ma’am."

Frankanbi75 said:

"Foreigners are praising Nigeria while the real Nigerians are putting her down."

Biggan.76 said:

"Just what I always say. its to cold in Sweden."

Lori49erz❤️💛🏈 said:

"Very cold here in California what part of Nigeria I’ll be going next year."

