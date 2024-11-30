A Nigerian pastor is receiving commendations online after he gave monetary donations to some of his church members

Pastor David Ogbueli of Dominion City Church was seen in a video calling out some of the members who needed help

Pastor Ogbuel said he was going to give N100,000 each to 100 people to help them celebrate Christmas

Dominion City pastor gave N10 million to 100 church members during a service.

Pastor David Ogbueli surprised the members, who did not expect that they would be getting money in church.

Pastor Ogbueli of Dominion City gave N100,000 to 10 people. Photo credit: Facebook/David Ogbueli and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

In a video trending online, Pastor Ogbuel said he wanted the church service to be an answer to some people's prayers.

First, he called on ten people who needed N100,000 to solve a problem to come out.

However, the number of people who came out was more than 10, so Pastor Ogbueli increased the number to 100.

He said he would give the 100 people who came out N100,000 each, which means he gave out N10 million.

The video of the moment was posted on Facebook by Philip Ojealao, and it has attracted positive reactions.

Watch the video below

Reactions to Pastor Ogbueli's kindness

Neo Arena said:

"During my university days, my tuition fee was miraculously sorted out at Dominion City Abakpa Nike, Enugu-State. Although I wasn't a member of the church, as a first-timer, God visited me via this same medium."

Rhema Ephraim said:

"This one won’t go viral oooo. Every time church this church that."

Isokpan Abraham Uyiosa said:

"The problem I have with this is that many people will abuse it..some will come out with greed....he said if u sincerely need 100k."

Prince Ohejam said:

"This is what every church should do and not waiting for God to bless people directly from heaven, God uses men to bless others."

Source: Legit.ng