The lead cleric of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, has announced the addition of more routes to his free transportation initiative

Some days ago, the pastor announced the commencement of his "Free Bus to Work" initiative to assist low-income earners with their transportation

Many internet users have hailed the addition of new routes as people commended the pastor's initiative

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the lead cleric of Harvesters International Christian Centre, has expanded his "Free Bus to Work" initiative by adding more pickup routes.

The pastor announced the development on X on Sunday, September 29, explaining that it was in response to people's request for more bus stops.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu announced free transportation in parts of Lagos. Photo Credit: Peeterv, X/@pastorbolaji

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Bolaji encouraged netizens to pass on the information to people needing it. He tweeted:

"You requested for more Bus-stops and we delivered 🔥🔥.

"FREE TRANSPORTATION TO WORK ‼️.

"We love to help; let’s make a difference! Pass to a friend that needs this💯💯."

The cleric attached a flyer outlining the additional bus stops and new routes. Recall that days ago, Pastor Bolaji commenced the free transportation initiative to help low-income earners.

See his tweet below:

People commended Pastor Bolaji Idowu

@ObaOfUyo said:

"Nobody is complaining that they are using tithe/offering to provide buses, Nobody is accusing the church for being the reason why Nigeria is were it is today.

"God bless you pastor..."

@donfemiii said:

"Those goats won’t see this one oo when they gift Pastor BJ now they will say he should have sold it and use it to feed their village people as if he is the Local Government chairman."

@Nonijaz said:

"Amazing! God bless everyone involved."

@Dammee_olamide said:

"God bless you sir …… I don’t even know what to say.

"Everyone connected to this…May God surprise them."

@heisunusual_ said:

"Make Danny Walter come see this one now.

"If person buy land or rolls Royce for church now dem go complain."

@marcelegbinine said:

"@Slick_Bassey Come and see something... what do you have to say?

"Because believe it or not, a beneficiary will receive God's blessings and buy this Pastor a navy blue 2024 BMW XM and you will start complaining again."

@Freestuv1 said:

"This is commendable 🤲🏾.

"Please add Abule Egba, Iyana Ipaja to the island route too."

Uyo pastor distributes bags of rice, yams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Uyo pastor had distributed bags of rice and yams to his church members.

Pictures shared on the church's Facebook page showed many bags of rice and tubers of yams arranged in front of the altar. Reporting on the kind gesture, Niger Delta Insider stated that the foodstuffs were distributed to members after service on Sunday.

Niger Delta Insider revealed that the pastor also shared foodstuffs to students the previous Sunday, adding that the gesture was aimed at reducing the burden of food insecurity and economic hardship people faced.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng