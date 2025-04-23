A United States-based preacher has criticised the late Pope Francis for his teachings while he was alive

The former head of the Catholic church died on Easter Monday, April 21, at 7.35am in his apartment at Casa Santa Marta

For a pastor, Pope Francis misled hundreds of millions of people with his "hopeless message of works salvation"

Pastor Stephen L. Miller, a cleric at Temple Baptist Church in the United States, has knocked Pope Francis for misleading millions of people with his teachings.

Millions of people around the world were thrown into mourning following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, and Pastor Stephen opined that the late Catholic church head taught a "hopeless message of works salvation."

In a Facebook post, Pastor Stephen claimed the Pope will be in hell if he died believing what he taught his entire adult life.

While maintaining that he is not saying this to be mean, Pastor Stephen said he is trying to warn people about the consequences of not "putting your faith and trust completely in the finished work of the Lord Jesus Christ's death and resurrection."

Pastor Stephen recounted his encounter with a Roman Catholic priest who believes that nobody knows where they go when they die. Pastor Stephen's Facebook post read:

"While he was alive, Pope Francis misled literally hundreds of millions of people with a HOPELESS message of WORKS SALVATION. And if he died believing what he taught his entire adult life, the man is in hell today as we speak. I am not saying this to be mean.

"But I most definitely am trying my best to warn people out there of the consequences of NOT putting your faith and trust COMPLETELY in the finished work of the Lord Jesus Christ's DEATH and RESURRECTION. I asked a local Roman Catholic priest several years ago on my radio program if he knew he was going to heaven when he died.

"He dogmatically answered that NOBODY knows where they are going when they die. I asked him to read I John 5:13 and tell me what that verse meant. He told me that it doesn't make any difference what that verse SAYS because the Roman Catholic Church (and the Pope) SAYS that nobody knows for sure what happens to them after they die.

"Regardless of what anyone says, you can know for sure my friend EXACTLY where you are going when you pass on from this life, IF you truly know the resurrected Lord Jesus Christ. Don't be a DOPE and die without HOPE like the POPE!!! "He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.

"These things have I written unto that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life; and that he may believe on the name of the Son of God." (I John 5:12-13)."

Pastor's remark about Pope Francis stirs reactions

John Ellsworth said:

"An u will never understand the truth until u figure out there was war in heaven Satan and his angels were cast to the Earth -where r we -either the war happened and the first heaven passed or ur going to a heaven that's going to have a war and pass.

"Revelation is history not prophecy the seals show what caused the war the trumpets r the sound of war the vials r the destruction what do u think cast the islands into the seas what buried oil thousands of feet below where did the giant ice come from when did all the souls die in the seas 2 Peter 3:5.

"When was heaven in and out of water and parished ur willingly ignorant of I didn't write the Bible but everything I said is in revelation and 2 Peter and last but not lest I looked it up there is evidence of oil having human DNA in it."

Melanie Nawrot said:

"That pope also blessed same sex marriage."

Ray Ortiz said:

"Can a person, even a pope get saved right before he dies??? You know I agree with you about the gospel of salvation. But, all he or anyone has to do is confess. Let’s hope that he got right with God before he passed on. Please remember what Jesus said in John 3:17 “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”

"I’m praying for Catholics in my family, friends and the rest of the world that they would come to a saving faith in Jesus, my Lord."

