From the time she started school, Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji knew she was not going to be an average student.

Eunice Kwaji graduated with a degree from Nile University. Photo credit: Eunice Kwaji.

Source: UGC

Even from her lower school days, she gained attention for her curiosity and interest in education. Her interest in education was clear when she used to follow her elder sister to attend higher classes in school and even learn something new even though she had not reached that level yet.

Eunice vowed to graduate with first-class

When she finally made it to Nile University, where she studied petroleum engineering, Eunice set a goal for herself. She made it clear she wanted to graduate with a first-class degree. She eventually achieved her aim despite the challenges that came with it.

Eunice spoke to Legit.ng in an interview during which she explained how she graduated with such a great result.

She shared a bit about her background:

"My name is Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji, a Petroleum and Gas Engineer from Adamawa State, Nigeria. My passion for academics, particularly in the sciences, began with my early love for mathematics. As a child, I excelled in solving mental multiplication challenges posed by my mother, sparking my interest in complex problem-solving. In junior school, I advanced by attending my eldest sister's classes, which kept me ahead academically and led to my selection as head girl in senior secondary school. My dedication to excellence earned me the Silver Standard of the Duke of Edinburgh Award for contributions to community impact, skill development, and academic achievements, shaping my journey of leadership and growth."

"I graduated top of my class with honors, earning a B.Eng. in Petroleum & Gas Engineering from Nile University of Nigeria, with a remarkable CGPA of 4.99/5.0. I was recognized as the overall best-graduating student (1st runner-up) and the overall best female graduating student in the class of 2024."

How Eunice disciplined herself to achieve her goal

Achieving such a great academic result, especially in the sciences, is no mean feat. Legit.ng wanted to know how Eunice did it. She said she disciplined herself greatly.

Her words:

"Discipline, time management, and a strong support system were key to my success. I maintained a structured study routine and leveraged resources like group discussions and mentorship. My internships and leadership roles also helped me apply theoretical knowledge practically, deepening my understanding. Above all, my determination to make a difference kept me motivated. I set the goal of achieving a CGPA of 4.99/5.0 from my first year (100 level) and worked relentlessly towards it, constantly keeping that vision in mind. Along the way, I was supported by prayer and the encouragement of my family, which helped me stay focused and committed to my academic journey."

Eunice studied for at least 4 hours daily at Nice University

When asked how many hours she studied in a day, Eunice said she really did not count the number of hours but focused on studying to understand. But she said on average, she spent over four hours daily to study.

She told Legit.ng:

"Rather than focusing on the number of hours, I prioritized efficiency and consistency. On average, I studied 4–6 hours daily, but this varied depending on my commitments. The key was understanding the material deeply, not just putting in long hours. I also balanced my studies with leadership activities, which enriched my learning experience. Most importantly, I read textbooks because I wanted to apply the knowledge gained to real-world applications in the industry, not just to pass exams. My goal was always to internalize the concepts and skills, ensuring that they would be valuable and practical in my future career as a Petroleum and Gas Engineer."

Eunice shares the challenges she faced at Nile University

According to Eunice, her great result did not come cheap as she faced a lot of academic challenges which she later overcame.

Her words:

"Balancing academic excellence with leadership and extracurricular activities was a challenge I embraced. As SPE Chapter President, I led multiple initiatives while maintaining a near-perfect CGPA. Another significant challenge was transitioning into Machine Learning and advanced topics during my internship at CypherCrescent Limited. Although initially daunting, I overcame this by immersing myself in self-learning, mentorship, and consistent practice, which helped me achieve remarkable results."

When she was asked to advise students who are just entering the university, Eunice said they should believe in their abilities.

She told Legit.ng:

"Be proactive in seeking opportunities, both academically and personally. Embrace leadership and volunteering roles they can teach you invaluable skills beyond the classroom. Find mentors, be disciplined, and never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Most importantly, believe in your ability to excel and make a positive impact, just as I did when I pursued internships, tackled challenging projects."

Lady graduates with PhD

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman bagged PhD at Nile University.

The lady's husband is also a PhD holder in the field of engineering.

She graduated with a PhD in economics and people congratulated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng