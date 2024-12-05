Christian Smith-Olunloye, the valedictorian of Ajayi Crowther University's class of 2024, achieved remarkable academic success with a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.00

He balanced his studies with ICAN exams and various leadership roles, attributing his success to God's grace, hard work, and a supportive family

Smith-Olunloye advises students to set challenging goals, embrace challenges, and celebrate small victories on their path to excellence

Christian Smith-Olunloye, a young man with a sharp mind and a steady hand, finished as valedictorian of Ajayi Crowther University's class of 2024.

With a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.00, he stood at the top, his future as clear as the moon.

Academic Achievements

In an interview with Legit.ng, Smith-Olunloye said he passed ICAN exams in two years, never failing once. He spoke of God's grace, hard work, and setting goals that were tough but possible.

He told Legit.ng:

"I am most proud of completing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) exams within two years, passing all levels, from the Accounting Technicians Scheme to the professional level on my first attempt, and graduating with a first-class degree in Economics.”

He also attributed his success to a blend of faith and effort:

"It was a combination of God’s grace, setting challenging yet realistic goals, hard work, resilience, and consistently confronting challenges head on. I also refused to limit myself and always aimed higher.”

On Challenges

Smith-Olunloye said he faced his challenges head-on, knowing they would pass.

In his words:

"I faced the challenges of balancing my schoolwork with my ICAN exams, along with other responsibilities such as serving as the Academic Director and President of my departmental association," he admitted.

He was able to cope with these difficulties by maintaining a positive mindset and prioritizing tasks effectively.

While speaking with Legit.ng, he said:

"I reminded myself that these challenges were temporary. Resilience, adopting an ‘I CAN’ mentality, and understanding how to prioritize tasks helped me overcome them. Taking breaks when things felt overwhelming also helped a lot. Additionally, I had a strong support system. My parents and siblings supported me at every step of the journey.”

Skills and Habits

Over the years, Smith-Olunloye developed habits that helped him succeed.

"Some of the habits and skills that contributed to my success include setting realistic but challenging goals, practicing resilience and perseverance when faced with challenges, studying consistently every day and maintaining an optimistic mindset," he said. His analytical and critical thinking skills were invaluable, helping him tackle projects and assignments with precision.

Finally, he advised others to believe in themselves and work hard.

“My advice to everyone aspiring towards academic excellence is to set challenging yet realistic goals, keeping in mind that the greatest limit is in your mind. Believe in yourself, and work hard to achieve those goals. If you need help along the way, don’t hesitate to seek it. Understand that challenges are inevitable on the road to success. They are not roadblocks but opportunities for growth. As a Japanese proverb says, 'Fall seven times, get up eight.' Even when you face setbacks, rise again and keep going! Also, surround yourself with like minded individuals and lastly, don’t forget to celebrate your wins, no matter how small they may seem. It’s important to celebrate both your journey and your achievements.

