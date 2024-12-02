FUTA Graduate Bags 2:1 in Computer Science, Says It Took Him 11 Years To Get Degree
- A Nigerian man celebrated himself after he bagged a degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure
- He shared a photo from his convocation day, where he announced that it took him 11 years to get the degree
- Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the man for his academic achievement
A young man could not hold his joy as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).
He bagged a second-class upper division degree in Computer Science.
The man shared a photo of himself on his X page (@its_korede) in a graduation gown on his school’s convocation day.
He expressed his gratitude for his academic excellence and gave all glory to God for his degree.
The man captioned the photo:
“Waited 11 years for this degree. Convocated yesterday. BTech, Computer Science. Second Class Upper. Federal University of Technology, Akure. Indeed, delay isn't denial. All glory to God.”
See his post below:
Reactions as man graduates from FUTA
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@ajigzy said:
"Congratulationssssss Korede! Greater heights in Jesus name."
@KhevinDwayne said:
"God is the greatest. Congratulations bro."
@jea_kan said:
"Congratulations Don Lotus. What an inspiring story, proud of you bro!"
@oreowolabi_ said:
"My bro. Congrats Korede! Congratulations to you brother. But in case of next time and for others who may not know, it’s CONVOKED not CONVOCATED."
@AmooTemiloluwa said:
"Congratulations Don Lotus. This is the beginning of good things coming your way."
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.
Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.
