TASUED: Man Emerges Only First Class Graduate From His Department, Shares Video
- A Nigerian man celebrated himself after he bagged a degree from Tai Solarin University of Education
- He shared a video from his convocation day, where he announced that he was the only first-class graduate in his department
- Many who came across the video celebrated and applauded the man for his academic achievement
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A young man, George David, could not hold his joy as he celebrated his graduation from Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED).
He emerged as the only first-class graduate from the Physics department.
In a Facebook post, the man shared a video of himself in a graduation gown at his school’s convocation ceremony.
In the video, a voice behind the camera hailed George as a scholar as he walked closer to them.
He expressed how grateful he was for his academic excellence.
George captioned the video:
“Ok. That’s the only first class in Physics Department. Grateful.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man emerges as only first class graduate in his department
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Young Anyanwu said:
"Congratulations, brother. You did it. Well done, man."
Edith Uyi Isaiah said:
"Congratulations dear. More achievements."
Daniel Afinni said:
"Congratulations brother."
Gladys Afo said:
"Still celebrating with you."
Odibor Nicholas Ojoduwa said:
"Great man."
Adelakun Titilayomi Deborah said:
"More wins."
Read more related stories on first class university graduates
- Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class, Emerges Best Student In Department
- Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.
Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng