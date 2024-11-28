A Nigerian man celebrated himself after he bagged a degree from Tai Solarin University of Education

He shared a video from his convocation day, where he announced that he was the only first-class graduate in his department

Many who came across the video celebrated and applauded the man for his academic achievement

A young man, George David, could not hold his joy as he celebrated his graduation from Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED).

He emerged as the only first-class graduate from the Physics department.

In a Facebook post, the man shared a video of himself in a graduation gown at his school’s convocation ceremony.

In the video, a voice behind the camera hailed George as a scholar as he walked closer to them.

He expressed how grateful he was for his academic excellence.

George captioned the video:

“Ok. That’s the only first class in Physics Department. Grateful.”

Reactions as man emerges as only first class graduate in his department

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Young Anyanwu said:

"Congratulations, brother. You did it. Well done, man."

Edith Uyi Isaiah said:

"Congratulations dear. More achievements."

Daniel Afinni said:

"Congratulations brother."

Gladys Afo said:

"Still celebrating with you."

Odibor Nicholas Ojoduwa said:

"Great man."

Adelakun Titilayomi Deborah said:

"More wins."

