A young man, Abdulwahab Ridwan, could not hold his joy as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

He bagged a first-class degree in Industrial Mathematics.

The man shared a photo of himself on his X page (@ab_wahabRidwan) in a graduation gown on his school’s convocation day.

He wrote a breakdown of his results from 100 level to final year as he graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.90.

He captioned the photo:

"B.Tech Industrial Mathematics. The Breakdown: 100 Level First Semester- 4.95, 100 Level Second Semester-4.70, 200 Level First Semester - 4.88, 200 Level Second Semester - 4.70, 300 Level First semester- 4.91, 300 Level Second Semester - 5.0.

“400 Level First Semester - 5.0, 400 Level Second Semester - 5.0, 500 Level First Semester - 5.0, 500 Level Second Semester - 5.0. Final CGPA: 4.90/5.00.”

Reactions as man graduates from FUTA

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

@DudeRodri said:

"The consistency is top notch, I finished from futa and I can tell you... This feat is not garri and moi moi."

@ClikRandom said:

"I celebrate with u, congratulations champion."

@Alexkaddy said:

"Your brain is hot my brother and I love it so much."

