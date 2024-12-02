FUTA Industrial Mathematics Graduate Bags First Class, Shares CGPA and Breakdown of Results
A young man, Abdulwahab Ridwan, could not hold his joy as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).
He bagged a first-class degree in Industrial Mathematics.
The man shared a photo of himself on his X page (@ab_wahabRidwan) in a graduation gown on his school’s convocation day.
He wrote a breakdown of his results from 100 level to final year as he graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.90.
He captioned the photo:
"B.Tech Industrial Mathematics. The Breakdown: 100 Level First Semester- 4.95, 100 Level Second Semester-4.70, 200 Level First Semester - 4.88, 200 Level Second Semester - 4.70, 300 Level First semester- 4.91, 300 Level Second Semester - 5.0.
“400 Level First Semester - 5.0, 400 Level Second Semester - 5.0, 500 Level First Semester - 5.0, 500 Level Second Semester - 5.0. Final CGPA: 4.90/5.00.”
See the post below:
Reactions as man graduates from FUTA
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@DudeRodri said:
"The consistency is top notch, I finished from futa and I can tell you... This feat is not garri and moi moi."
@ClikRandom said:
"I celebrate with u, congratulations champion."
@Alexkaddy said:
"Your brain is hot my brother and I love it so much."
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.
Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.
Source: Legit.ng
