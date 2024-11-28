A Nigerian youth has narrated an incident involving him and an elderly man in a Zenith Bank branch

A Zenith Bank customer, Val Okafor, has recounted an encounter he had with an elderly man, called Chief, in one of the commercial bank's branches in Ebonyi State.

Val, whose ATM card was swallowed over the weekend, wanted to retrieve it and met an elderly man at the same area in the bank he was directed to for his complaint.

Val Okafor gave up his seat for the man. Photo Credit: Val Okafor, Zenith Bank PLC

Source: Facebook

Val stood up for the elderly man

In a Facebook post, Val said the elderly man, who was the next to be attended to, left his seat to take a call, causing him to take his place after standing for 30 minutes.

When the elderly man returned, Val offered his seat, one of the only two seats in the area, quite to "Chief" surprise.

The surprised man refused and eventually gave in after much persuasion from the lad. In Val's words:

"...I stood for over 30 minutes, my legs were already shaking. The elderly man left to take a call, i had to take over his sitting position.

"After about 5 minutes, he came back. Immediately i saw him, i stood up. Maybe he didn't notice i stood so that he can sit. After some seconds without him sitting, i quietly told him that the chair was for him to sit.

"He said NO, That he has already stood up from chair and i replaced him, that i should keep sitting. I refused to sit, Although my leg's were still shaking as i was standing. After much persuading from him which i didn't gave in, He sat down and thanked me..."

Zenith Bank customer rewarded for his kindness

For Val's unexpected gesture of kindness, the elderly man ordered the banker attended to him to priortise Val's request.

He went on to give Val N2k after he was attended to. Val wrote:

"...As the Officer was attending to him, he turned back and saw me, he was like; You are still here, Esther please stop whatever you are doing and attend to this boy please, the lady told the man to allow her finish the process she was on currently, But he refused, he told her to close that tab and continue after she must have finished attending to me.

"She became surprised, even me self. She begin asking the man whether I'm his son, or he came with me? The man started narrating how i insisted that he should sit in my chair while I stand. He said that he was amazed by the gesture because children of nowadays 'No send anybody'.😂

"I stepped forward, she asked me some necessary questions after which she signed my card out and gave me. As i was about to leave, i thanked the man and the officer, even the other lady also waiting. The chief (The man was called Chief) called me back and gave me 2k for transportation. Omo joy overflow..."

Zenith Bank customer's story elicits reactions

Emmanuel Elekwachi said:

"So people like me still exist 😌."

Fortune Obioha said:

"Chief Stood up to answer a call, came back and saw it being occupied. Him being a well traveled man with etiquette and mannerisms knew it's a public place and no one owns a sit choose to stand and the young man being well cultured and respectful stood for the elderly man to sit..

"Unlike you that's owing MTN 2500 with 3800 in her account will be feeling proud and disrespectful which is why most of you miss your destiny helpers in life."

Adebamowo Marvellous said:

"A lot of people don't place value on "first impression" and it's so disheartening.

"Now imagine if you had treated that man in a not so good way, would you have accomplished your mission that day?"

Jesse Jay said:

"First impression will always matter.

"This Zenith bank happens to be the one along water works road yea?"

Source: Legit.ng