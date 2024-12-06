A mother could not hide her excitement when her young son who is autistic arrived home at his first day at work

In a heartwarming video, she asked him about his day and the young boy went ahead to list all the tasks he successfully carried out

Social media users who came across the video took turns to applaud his mother for building a great relationship with her son

A heartwarming moment between a mother and her autistic son has captured the hearts of many online.

The young boy had just returned home from his first day of work at a hospital cafe, and his mother was eager to hear all about his experience.

Autistic boy successfully returns home from work

His mother's excitement was evident as she recorded a video of her son recounting his day in details.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @raisingkevin_, showed the young man beaming with confidence as he listed off his accomplishments.

From stacking plates and putting out trays to wiping down tables and earning praise from his colleagues, he had clearly risen to the challenge.

He said:

"Totally amazing day. I was doing everything like stacking the plates and putting the trays. I was doing them one by one. After people left, I was wiping the tables. Every single one of them.

"I went to the kitchen and the ladies said to me good boy. And basically they didn't help me at all. I did these on my own and I smashed it. I absolutely did it. I also found my way home."

The video sparked a wave of applause and admiration from social media users, who praised the mother for fostering a supportive and encouraging relationship with her son.

"POV: You're autistic and you just returned from work on your first day working in a hospital cafe. Kev's first day at work," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of mum and autistic son

TikTok users stormed the comments section of the video to react to it.

@kaycoz2024 said:

"Going from that horrid nurse Hannah vids to this! THIS IS HOW US REAL MOTHERS ARE!! We so proud of u Kevin."

@Alex Otter said:

"Has anyone else noticed that parents of autistic people are always SO excited about things we take for granted every day? It really puts things in perspective. It’s beautiful."

@christinacac said:

"There is a lot of evil about tik tok but having the ability to watch a total stanger have one of his proudest moments and to be able to feel his mother's pride is priceless. Thank you for sharing this moment with us."

@Socialmediaoverload said:

"Have you consider putting him in school to learn coding? I watched a few vids and he has such attention to detail. I’ve seen several autistic ppl do amazing at computer based jobs. My nephew had."

@Cassandra Lynn Baca said:

"This made me cry. He is precious. My son is 22 and hasn’t been hired yet for his first job due to him having Autism. We’re hoping to have a moment like this soon."

@Bradley Crow added:

"My guy Kevin. Out here breaking down personal barriers and smashing life. Gives me hope for my boy. Well done Kev!"

