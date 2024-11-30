A Nigerian man said he went on a date with a lady who did not care if he was hungry or if he wanted to eat

He said the lady paid for her transportation and clothing to the date venue and also paid for her own food

But the flip side is that the lady ate the food all alone, and she did not bother to ask the man to join her

A man is livid that he went on a date with a lady who ate alone without giving him food.

The man shared his disappointment in an anonymous message he sent to X influencer Wizarab.

According to the man, the lady in question was the one who paid for her transportation to the date venue.

When she got there, the man said the lady just listened to him and replied to his conversation.

She would later order food for herself and then eat alone without asking the man to join her.

The man wrote in his message:

"I went on a date with a girl, our very first date and she paid for her clothings and transport. When we got there, we spoke for over an hour and she was listening though. Then, she suddenly called the waiter and ordered meat pie and ice cream for herself and she was eating and listening to me.. . Isn't that callous? She didn't even ask me whether I'm hungry, she just ate, listened and replied me. Should I fling?"

Reactions as man goes date with lady

@Mickyy_Beast said:

I no really understand what this thing is complaining about? She clothed herself like a responsible adult should and then ordered what she wanted to eat and also listened to the rubbish you were saying. Please tell us wetin the problem be, she for order for you?"

@Mscents_ said:

"This one no get shame oo! I'm guessing you were the one who asked her out. She even waited a whole hour before ordering stuff. So, she should have bought for you?"

