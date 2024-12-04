A young lady who works at a luxury car dealership has shared her experience with a couple that came over

According to the lady, the man had planned to purchase a Camry for his girlfriend only for her to choose a more expensive car

This infuriated her boyfriend who immediately aborted the mission and decided to get a car for his mother instead

A couple's recent visit to a luxury car dealership ended in an unexpected way, leaving the sales team in shock.

A young man had planned to surprise his girlfriend with a brand-new car, but his generosity was met with a display of extravagance from his girlfriend's end.

Man surprised after girlfriend chose Camry Photo credit: FG Trade, Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man disappointed over girlfriend's choice of car

According to @anthoniacaters1, a sales representative at the dealership, the young man had initially inquired about the prices of Corolla and Camry models.

He later returned with his girlfriend, intending to let her choose her preferred colour of the Camry.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the girlfriend set her sights on a more luxurious and expensive Mercedes-Benz model.

The young man's reaction was immediate and drastic. Apparently taken aback by his girlfriend's expensive taste, he abruptly ended the surprise and instead decided to purchase a car for his mother.

The sudden change of heart left the sales team and observers stunned, sparking a mix of reactions on social media.

"A guy brought his girlfriend over to surprise her with a car. He had already come prior to today to ask about corolla and Camry to know their prices. He now brought the girl today to come get the car. He took this girl to the Camry section for her to choose the best colour she wanted. But guess what, see the car the girl wanted. Expensive Benz. The guy just turned and said don't worry he will get a car for his mother instead," the girl narrated.

Reactions as man cancels car gift to girlfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

"I just googled the price of Benz AMG GT. The girl na ole."

@Natasha melody 12 said:

"Even if she doesn’t like the Corella Camry, she should have accept it first and use it for Uber rides and make money, but for me the Corella Camry is a nice car but now she lost the both sides."

@Jessica Aboh725 said:

"She is lucky me wey man never even buy me phone never even give me 50k for my life."

@james9iit said:

"Can she maintain that vehicle, wetin I dey talk self, can she handle that vehicle?"

@RozaytheGreat said:

"Car that she can’t maintain, the guy should not even get a bicycle for her again."

@Direkta The Rich Uncle added:

"Just imagine inserting a car review as you showed the car, that’d have been a great ad."

Watch the video below:

Man buys wife's dream car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady could not hide her joy after her husband surprised her with her dream car.

In a video, the excited lady was taken to where the car was parked and she got overjoyed after beholding her new car.

Source: Legit.ng